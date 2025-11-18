Gov. Zulum donates ₦1bn towards Fed University’ of Agriculture, Bama

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has donated the sum of ₦1 billion for the immediate commencement of the Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship in Bama town of Bama local government area of the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum who made the announcement yesterday while receiving an inter-ministerial delegation on an assessment visit to the Government House, said ” I want to announce the donation of ₦1 billion for the take off of the University.”

“I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to facilitate the process and identify the immediate priority areas and gaps to channel the resources.”, he directed.

The team included officials from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, the Budget Office, and the Office of the Head of Service.

It could be recalled that the institution was established after a bill sponsored by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan was signed into law by the President on May 22, 2025.

Governor Zulum had previously handed over the existing Umar Ibn Ibrahim Elkanemi College of Education, Science and Technology in Bama to the federal government to facilitate a quick start of academic activities.

He said “The federal government announced the establishment of the university, but the state has to provide the enabling environment for the immediate take off of the institution.”

“Although the institution belongs to the Federal Government, the services that would be rendered is for the good people of Borno State.

For me, every Federal institution, especially the tertiary institutions, belongs to Borno State government, he added.

While commending President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, sponsor of the bill, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Minister of Education, for ensuring that the university becomes a reality, Zulum promised to construct staff quarters and provide additional support.

Earlier, the Leader of the federal delegation, who is also the Director of University Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Iliyasu, reported that the team was impressed after inspecting the Bama facility.

“Your Excellency, the team went round the institution this morning and what we saw was quite encouraging. We can tell His Excellency that the institution has everything it needs to take off”, she said.

She confirmed that the institution is ready to begin operations and that the team would proceed with staff verification.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Kadafur; Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN; Member representing Monguno, Marte and Nganzai federal constituency, Hon. Bukar Talba; Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Malumbe; other members of the State Executive Council as well as Special Advisers.

