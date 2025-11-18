Fineseed: The Rising Fashion , PR Powerhouse redefining creative excellence

Nigeria’s fashion and creative industry has welcomed another rising star as Anaele Ugochi Gift, widely known as Fineseed, emerges as one of the most promising young talents redefining menswear, communication, and contemporary brand strategy.

Fresh from completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Fineseed is already building an impressive track record across multiple sectors—including fashion, public relations, and community leadership. During her service year, she contributed to the Servicom Project (Sole to Souls) Girl Child Edition 2025 and served as Associate Team Lead, Front Desk at SMFest Abuja 2025, where she distinguished herself through outstanding coordination, communication, and service delivery.

Her rising credibility recently earned her an engagement as PR Executive Assistant at Amity Global Network, one of Abuja’s fast-growing PR and media visibility platforms. Working directly with the Principal Consultant, she plays a vital role in communication strategy, brand management, documentation, and executive coordination. Her professionalism, attention to detail, and strong writing ability have already made her an invaluable asset to the organization.

Beyond her PR duties, Fineseed is the creative force behind Fineseed Apparel, a bespoke menswear brand celebrated for its blend of elegance, precision, and executive tailoring. Her designs merge culture with contemporary luxury, positioning her as one of the new-generation tailors crafting a fresh identity for African menswear.

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Information Management and Strategy and is currently advancing toward membership with the Institute of Public Relations, demonstrating her commitment to continuous professional development.

With a passion for creativity, communication, and service, Fineseed’s long-term ambition is to grow Fineseed Apparel into a global African luxury fashion house. Her story is one of discipline, innovation, and rising influence—marking her as a young woman to watch in Nigeria’s fashion and PR landscape.

