November 18, 2025
Trending now

Dan Agbese was a titan of truth – Information Minister

Gov. Zulum donates ₦1bn towards Fed University’ of Agriculture, Bama

Wike faction takes over PDP National secretariat forcefully, locks out Makinde faction

Anambra Polls: Join Soludo to develop Anambra – Group begs defeated candidates

NUJ FCT pushes for Secretariat completion as FCDA reviews infrastructure demands

MASSOB accuses presidency of sponsored campaigns to deny Christian killings

Fineseed: The Rising Fashion , PR Powerhouse redefining creative excellence

PDP: Turaki seeks police protection as factions fight over national secretariat

Kebbi school abduction: COAS orders troops to intensify rescue operation

Zulum begs military to launch offensive attack on terrorists’ Tumbus, others

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Dan Agbese was a titan of truth – Information Minister

by Peter Anayo033

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Dan Agbese, a foundational pillar of Nigeria’s contemporary journalism and a tireless advocate for a free press.

Agbese was a titan of truth whose legacy formed the foundation of enlightened public discourse by co-founding the trailblazing Newswatch magazine, which became a defining institution in our national life.

Indeed, he championed the values of courage, intellectual integrity, and an unwavering commitment to press freedom, the very cornerstones of a vibrant democracy.

Through his incisive “No Holds Barred” column and a lifetime of work, he held power to account and dedicated himself to the project of nation-building.

Agbese’s passing comes at a time when the Tinubu administration is deeply committed to fostering the very principles he fought for – an expanded democratic space, robust citizen engagement, and free speech.

I therefore mourn him not only with grief, but with deep gratitude for a legacy that has indelibly shaped our nation’s discourse.

My heartfelt condolences go to his family, colleagues, and the entire media fraternity.

Dan Agbese was a giant, and his profound contributions will continue to illuminate the path forward for Nigeria.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Uphold integrity, shun corruption, Rivers CP, Adepoju tasks newly promoted officers

Peter Anayo

We were misled,” Abor-Isiala, Eha-Amufu women apologise over March protest

Peter Anayo

Victory at last as police arrest abductors of Bayelsa Judge

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO