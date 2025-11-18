Dan Agbese was a titan of truth – Information Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja
I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Dan Agbese, a foundational pillar of Nigeria’s contemporary journalism and a tireless advocate for a free press.
Agbese was a titan of truth whose legacy formed the foundation of enlightened public discourse by co-founding the trailblazing Newswatch magazine, which became a defining institution in our national life.
Indeed, he championed the values of courage, intellectual integrity, and an unwavering commitment to press freedom, the very cornerstones of a vibrant democracy.
Through his incisive “No Holds Barred” column and a lifetime of work, he held power to account and dedicated himself to the project of nation-building.
Agbese’s passing comes at a time when the Tinubu administration is deeply committed to fostering the very principles he fought for – an expanded democratic space, robust citizen engagement, and free speech.
I therefore mourn him not only with grief, but with deep gratitude for a legacy that has indelibly shaped our nation’s discourse.
My heartfelt condolences go to his family, colleagues, and the entire media fraternity.
Dan Agbese was a giant, and his profound contributions will continue to illuminate the path forward for Nigeria.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
