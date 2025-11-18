Community war looms in Ogun as land grabbers demolish properties despite court judgement

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A firm, Realty Point Limited has raised an alarm over a looming war as regard an alleged activities of land grabbers in Ijere, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The property which is located at Pakuro Scheme 1, measuring approximately 76.15 Acres between Realty Point Limited V. Dotun Lamikanra & 4 Ors, with Suit Number AB/489/2025, has allegedly invaded by land grabbers in violation of court judgement.

The Managing Director of Realty Point, Debo Adejana in company of the solicitor, Barr Gbenga Eretan and Adebayo Shodiya raised the alarm on Monday during a press briefing at Ogudu, Lagos.

In his address to journalists, Adejana pointed out that the invasion of the site by land grabbers was in disregard to a Supreme Court judgement given the right of title to Realty Point, saying violating the judgement is capable of causing serious unrest if the situation is not brought under control.

Adejana said, “It’s capable of leading to serious unrest and community war because some land grabbers invaded our sites there even though we have taken all necessary legal steps to ensure that illegality was not perpetrated,

“By the way, they have sent a strong message to the point that they are not aware about the law and can do anything they want and get away with it and nobody can call them to question.”

He disclosed further that some police men were also seen along side the land grabbers on the site while demolition was taken place.

According to him, this prompted the company to report the matter to the police authorities, noting the situation became worsening when Amotekun operatives were later drafted to the site.

He went further, “This is because the police following the approval of the AIG, have moved on to arrest some people on site, that was last week and those people are currently going through the process of prosecution.

“One would expect that things would improve and they would start to toe the line of the law, but alas, we have it on good authority that they say they have gone there thereafter. I don’t know the day that Amotekun becomes a law enforcement body, to the extent of being involved in land matters.

“As we speak, they continue to work on the site. If we are not law abiding citizens and the villagers and community people are not law abiding citizens, what they are doing is actually capable of starting a community war because you can’t get on someone’s land.”

He added that those land grabbers even boasted to have the backing and strong connections and being in the good book of the powers-that-be. “We are shocked and surprised,” he added

“We have a land tenor system. It is clear, it is unambiguous. So what we are saying is that, they need to vacate the site.”

Also speaking, Barr. Eretan noted, “The Court of Appeal has made the family and everybody that derives title from the family to be the bona fide owner of the land. And that Court of Appeal judgment has not been set aside by the Supreme Court.

“And going by that decision of the Court of Appeal, nobody should go and trespass on the land except the judgment creditors. So it is our surprise that the land which the Court of Appeal has decided upon is what is appropriate to have been given to somebody without setting aside the judgments of the Court of Appeal.

“Eventhouh anybody is interested in that said land, the person should go first to the Court of Appeal to set the judgment aside or go to Supreme Court to overturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal. Because if we look at the provision of our law, that the order of the Court of Appeal is binding on everybody that is involved in that particular matter.

“So if government says they are interested in this matter, they should file papers either at the Supreme Court, to say they want to challenge what the Court of Appeal has said or they should approach the Court of Appeal to tell the Court of Appeal to set aside the order they gave that it was not properly obtained. That for us to say they are flouting the order of a competent court of jurisdiction amounts to contempt of court and those involved should be punished.”

In a letter dated 27th August, 2025 sighted by our correspondent addressed to the General Manager Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, the counsel to Realty Point cautioned over the demolition exercise, noting “if carried out, will be total disobedience to the authority of the Court and a brazen violation of democratic values in view of the fact that there is a subsisting court case over that entire expanse of land in the matter between Realty Point Limited V. Dotun Lamikanra & 4 Ors, with Suit Number AB/489/2025.”

The letter which was signed by Messrs Sola Ojutalayo & Co and CS. Coker (Miss) went further, “What is more, in the aforesaid case, there is a subsisting order of SOc/187/2025, an interim injunction granted on 28th day of July, 2025 by the eminent Chief Judge of Ogun State, Honourable Justice M. A. DIPEOLU, restraining all the defendants including Ogun State Planning and Permit Authority as well as all the Ogun State Government with all its agents from taking any action concerning our client’s land, including demolition of same, pending the hearing and determination of a pending interlocutory application filed by our client.

“For the sake of emphasis, it is important to remind you again that any attempt by you or any agencies or privies of Ogun State to carry out any act of possession, selling, developing, altering, or demolishing any part of the aforementioned land would be in direct contravention of a valid court order and contemptuous of the authority of the Court of law. Any erring person or persons are liable for IMPRISONMENT FOR CONTEMPT.

“We had earlier written you a letter dated 31st July, 2025, which you acknowledged, and a copy of same is herewith attached.

“Furthermore, such action would also not only lead to significant loss of properties and financial resources for our client and its investors, who are third-party purchasers, but it would again result in civil unrest and a serious breach of public peace.

“We therefore strongly advise your office and the relevant authorities to desist from taking any action in contravention of the law on the aforementioned land. We urge you to explore all other measures, including legal recourse, to resolve any disputes without resorting to actions that disrespect the rule of law,” the letter read.