BWI, AAF take lifesaving free medical outreach to Lagos residents

Residents of the Iyana-Odo community, Isheri, Lagos State benefitted free healthcare services as Beulah World Initiative, in partnership with the Aramide Agbetoye Foundation, rolled out a comprehensive medical outreach aimed at improving access to quality care for underserved families.

The initiative held at Winners Chapel, Area 38, Iyana-Odo, Lagos on Saturday, 15th November, 2025, provided residents with access to medical consultations, health checks, Prostate Cancer Awareness/Screening and essential medications, to ease the burden of healthcare costs while also showing a spirit of compassion and community service.

Speaking at the event, the BWI Founder/Coordinator, Ms Chichi Ononiwu, said that the purpose of the outreach is to uplift the lives of people in the Iyana-Odo Community, given the fact that in today’s economy, few people actually visit the hospital for checkups except the case has become an emergency.

She added: “Today’s outreach has been very impactful because we have attended to a lot of people already, over 350. In fact, we even had a couple of folks whose blood pressure was very high and we had to apply immediate emergency intervention, before continuing with further prescriptions.”

Ononiwu stated that BWI hasn’t been to every community in Nigeria yet, but so far, they have had at least 140 outreaches since inception and visited at least 100 communities.

Speaking on how the outreach aligns with the core mission and long term vision of the Organization, she said: it aligns because BWI seeks to encourage and strengthen the hope of people in rural areas because they are the ones who bear most of the burdens of bad leadership in the country.

She explained that many times, rural residents lack the basic facilities; for instance, each community ought to have a functional health center; but it’s not like that, many communities in Nigeria cannot boast of a functional health center.

BWI Founder/Coordinator disclosed that the initiative was brought to the community because one of her partners invited them to bring the medical outreach to people in the community in memorial of his late wife who passed on last year.

She called on industries, pharmaceutical companies and other organizations who seek the wellbeing of communities where they operate to partner with BWI, sponsor or support the initiative, so help can reach more communities.

She added that BWI is a progressive faith-based movement with a divine mandate, accountability and impeccable integrity. All our outreaches are documented and we are hands-on with all our projects to make sure that those targeted for help get the help needed and we always carry our partners along. An outreach bus is one of the most pressing needs we have now.

She acknowledged support by family and friends and said that there is opportunity for individuals or organizations willing to partner with the group to reach out to them.

On programmes for the rest of the year, she said: “This is the last medical outreach of the year on our own calendar and financial budget, but if someone wants to reach us to sponsor or help reach out to any community they want, we can still put in another outreach.”

She however announced that the last outreach of the year is their annual ‘BWI Widows Christmas Outreach’ targeted at Widows to help them celebrate Christmas.

Speaking at the event, The Chairman of the Aramide Agbetoye Foundation, Pastor Kayode Agbetoye stated that the foundation was put together to celebrate and thank God for the lifetime of his wife Deaconess Aramide Agbetoye who has gone to be with the Lord.

Speaking on the purpose of the outreach, he said it was to use it as a platform of reaching out to the less privileged. He added that the participants had medical tests, drugs that address various ailments and also food to widows and the elderly.

He disclosed that one of the things Late Mrs. Agbetoye loved doing was taking care of elderly people, sharing fellowship with them and that was one of the reasons for the outreach.

A Medical Researcher and PhD Student of Covenant University, who is also a member of the BWI Team, Mr. Theophilus Nang, stated that the outreach was aimed at sensitizing members of the community about health challenges.

He added: “We have been screening for prostate cancer, blood sugar, malaria and we are also giving free medication to them and also food items to the elderly ones”.

Speaking on preventing health challenges, he said: “There are so many health challenges, but we can eliminate them by good hygiene practices and also by watching our diet.

“The common challenges we have seen from our tests so far are malaria, we have also seen some positive cases in prostate cancer”.

Speaking on simple hygienic practices, Nang advised that members of the community should ascertain the source of their drinking water and ensure it’s clean, the containers should be very clean and washed frequently, washing of hands, before and after eating, after using the toilet and also materials used in the kitchen should be properly cleaned with soap; lastly, he said individuals should avoid sharing items like towels, blades with people.

One of the beneficiaries of the outreach, Mrs. Hope Akogun said the outreach is a good one as it helped people as regards their health.

She added that many people do not have financial capability to take care of themselves and may not know what ailment they have until they get to the outreach. “As for me I did not know my blood pressure was high until when I get here and I was tested.

“I am happy I am here because now they gave me drugs for BP and all that and I made some other complaints and they gave me drugs; I was also given eye glasses because my vision is bad.”

Mr. Kolawole John, another beneficiary commended BWI for the timely and thoughtful initiative, adding that they shall continue to enjoy God’s blessings and reach more communities with this outreach.

Asides medical attention, the outreach also extended welfare support, BWI presented food items and relief packages to participants.

This gesture further highlighted the organization’s dedication to holistic community care, addressing both health and nutritional needs of the people.

Beulah World Initiative’s mission is to empower less privileged communities through humanitarian and spiritual support, focusing on providing free medical care, food aid, skill acquisition programmes, youth empowerment, and community development projects to foster social transformation and a better quality of life.