Anambra Polls: Join Soludo to develop Anambra – Group begs defeated candidates

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A group, Non-Indigenes resident in Anambra State (ANISA/ANIAS) has appealed to candidates of other parties in the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State to join hands with Gov Chukwuma Soludo to move the State forward.

President of the group, Chief Amb. Great Ugwuoke, who made the appeal in a statement, said such move would be in the best interest of the state.

“It would be in the best interest of Ndi-Anambra and residents alike if all the candidates of other political parties in the gubernatorial race accept the election results in good faith and join forces with Prof Soludo in his transformational leadership,” he stated.

While congratulating Soludo over his landslide victory at the poll, Ugwuoke described large turn out of voters across the State as clear testament that the security situation in the state had improved tremendously.

“The leadership of Non-indigenes after the endorsement of the governor on October 7, 2025 mobilized all her members all over the State and directed them to vote massively for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the governorship election.

“We did that because we believe in the leadership style of the Gov as well as his campaign promises, which we are positive about that when implemented would turn the fortunes around for the betterment of Ndi-Anambra and residents alike,” he said.

The group also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and media practitioners for carrying out their respective constitutional responsibilities effectively during the election.

The leadership of ANISA and ANIAS further commended its members for being responsible citizens, urging them to continue to be law-abiding.

