We’re positioning Lekki-Epe Int’l Airport to decongest MMIA, set model for West Africa hub– Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday sought the support of investors to make the approved Lekki–Epe International Airport a reality.

He said the State Government is committed to partnering with the Federal Government and its agencies, as well as investors, in building a stronger, safer, more competitive aviation industry for Nigeria.

The Lekki-Epe International airport is an initiative of the Lagos State Government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was attended by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), represented by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele; and Board Chairman of FAAN, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State will work hand-in-hand with all federal agencies to ensure that the Lekki–Epe International Airport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) become models of what is possible when federal and sub-national governments work in the same direction.

He said: “The Federal Government has granted approval to Lagos State to build a new international airport in the Ibeju–Lekki axis as a public-private partnership project.

“The airport is designed as a Code F-compliant facility, capable of handling the Airbus A380 and other wide-body aircraft, and is planned to sit on about 3,500 hectares of land, roughly 10 kilometres from the Lekki Free Trade Zone. The master plan provides for an initial capacity of five million passengers annually, with modular expansion as demand grows.

“Lekki–Epe International Airport is not a vanity project. It is a strategic response to decongesting MMIA and building resilience; positioning Lagos as West Africa’s preferred hub; unlocking new opportunities in MRO, training and aviation services; and supporting the Lekki industrial corridor, which is already home to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, and an emerging industrial and residential city.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with FAAN, NCAA and all federal agencies to ensure that the Lekki–Epe International Airport – and indeed MMIA – become models of what is possible when federal and sub-national governments pull in the same direction.

“Here in Lagos, together with the Federal Government and our partners, we are determined to create a future in which Nigerian aviation is safe, modern, competitive and inclusive – a future in which our airports are not bottlenecks, but bridges to opportunity,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an integrated mobility ecosystem in which rail, road, water and air transport are seamlessly connected in Lagos State.

He said his government over the last few years has made historic progress with the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line, running from Marina to Mile 2, and the Red Line, linking Agbado to Oyingbo, adding that it has also signed an MoU and unveiled plans for the Green Line, a 68-kilometre rail corridor from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“We are building an integrated, multi-modal transport backbone designed to move more than 20 million residents and the millions who come to do business with us,” he said.

Also speaking during the conference, Governors Uzodinma, Zulum and Abiodun highlighted aviation as a driver of economic growth, showcasing new airports, integrated transport systems, and investment opportunities across Imo, Borno and Ogun states.

