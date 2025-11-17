Tinubu felicitates Oluwo of Iwo at 10th Anniversary, describes him as people-oriented leader

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, describing him as a dynamic, people-centered monarch whose leadership has significantly shaped the progress and cultural pride of Iwo land.

The President made the commendation in Iwo on Sunday at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Oluwo’s coronation.

The President, represented by the Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Engr. Olasunkami Tegbe, stressed, noting that the past decade under his reign has been marked by peace, cultural revival, and community development.

His words, “Mr President Joins the sons and daughters of Iwo land as well as associates of the influential monarch in celebrating this special occasion.

Mr President notes the tremendous impact and progressive streak of Oluwo in the past decade of his accession to the throne.

“Like him or hate him, you can hardly ignore his dynamism and his leadership and the fact that the people love him” Across the centuries, Iwo has blossomed into a beacon of identity, resilience, cultural pride, and one of the enduring pillars of Osun State and indeed Yoruba land.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, while congratulating the Monarch, noted that he will see to the facilitation of funds for the execution of major Federal Government roads in the state.

Earlier, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Sunday Oroniyi, assured that no amount of intimidation will remove him the Monarch from his stool.

According to him, we adore, love, nurture, and appreciate him; we see him as our father, for putting Iwo on the world map.

“I want to tell you today that no matter intimidation, there is no amount of intimidation that can remove that stool of Iwo land from you.

I want to assure you, sir, that the government and the people of Iwo are solidly behind you.”

In his remark, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, described his reign as an exemplary model that bridges the gap between traditionality and modernity.

He said, “My reign stands as an exemplary model of this dialogue between tradition and modernity.

My palace has a vibrant intellectual and cultural space where heritage meets innovation with the opportunity to reflect on how monarchy, religion, and politics can harmoniously coexist in the 21st century.

My educational perspectives, leadership philosophy, and reformist vision will therefore be of immense benefit to the understanding of indigenous governance and modern sociopolitical adaptation.”