T-Donny: Rivers-Born Music Star shares his Journey, upcoming plans

Nigerian singer and songwriter David Bright Manancy, popularly known as T-Donny, has opened up about his rise in the music industry, reflecting on his early beginnings, challenges, and future projects.

Born on February 14, 1992, in Rivers State, T-Donny’s love for music started in his childhood while accompanying his elder sister to choir practice. The constant exposure to choir performances sparked a passion that later grew into a career.

He credits artistes such as Psquare, 2Baba, Duncan Mighty, Mr Raw, and the newer generation — Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido — as major influences that shaped his sound and ambition.

T-Donny describes his music-making process as personal and flexible, built around active listening, technical preparation, and gathering inspiration. But the journey hasn’t been without obstacles. He recalls facing challenges like low streaming revenue, financial limitations, and even being taken advantage of by a manager. Despite these setbacks, he says time management and persistence helped him stay focused.

Collaboration has been another key part of his growth. He recently worked with artistes Bovikizz and Chapta, an experience he describes as “awesome” and one that strengthened his confidence in adapting to different musical styles.

T-Donny is currently working on a 10-track album expected to drop in February 2026, though he prefers to keep the title under wraps for now.

He expresses deep appreciation to his supporters, promising to remain consistent and urging fans to continue streaming and promoting his songs.

Listeners can connect with him via:

Instagram: @tdonny_001

Facebook: T-Donny David

Twitter: @T-donnyofficial

TikTok: @t_donny