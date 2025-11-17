November 17, 2025
Trending now

No pensioner is owed a dime in Ebonyi – Nwifuru

Nairametrics unveils NMX-100 to spotlight nation’s economic powerhouses

Bandits’ attack: Police confirm abduction of 25 female students in Kebbi

Public Hearing with stakeholders on a Bill for an Act to amend…

HURIWA blasts FG over mass abduction at Girls’ Secondary School, Kebbi

T-Donny: Rivers-Born Music Star shares his Journey, upcoming plans

PDP Convention: Emergence of Turaki , Arapaja will turn PDP around, says…

Gov Fubara dismisses negative narratives against Rivers, says state is peaceful, safe…

Get ready for a class suit, HURIWA warns FG, over cancellation of…

Tinubu felicitates Oluwo of Iwo at 10th Anniversary, describes him as people-oriented…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public Hearing with stakeholders on a Bill for an Act to amend Nigeria police Acts held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo079

L-R… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed; Chairman of the Committee, Abubakar M. Yalleman; representative of the Speaker, Nnamdi Ezechi, and a member of the Committee, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, during public hearing with stakeholders on a Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria police Acts No 2, 2020 to ensure at least 15 percent women representation in the recruitment of Police officers, at the National Assembly Abuja.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

PFN Lagos Chapter marks strategic, spiritual milestones, one year of transformative impact

Peter Anayo

 First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke  Sanwo-Olu welcomes baby of the year at  General Hospitals in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Engr. (Dr.) Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, FNSE, FNIEEE (née Agbaje) sworn in as S’West Rep on  North Central Dev Commission

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO