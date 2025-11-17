November 17, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

PETAN reaffirms commitment to revitalize oil and gas sector as a leading player

by Editor099

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN has reaffirmed its commitment to be one of the leading indigenous oil and gas companies in the country and not just a contributor in revitalizing the sector.

 

The Chairman of PETAN, Engr Wole Ogunsanya stated this at the opening ceremony of the 43rd Annual International Conference and Exhibition of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) held at EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

 

The conference has the theme: “Revitalizing the Nigerian Petroleum Exploration and Production: Strategies for Energy Security and Sustainable Development.”

 

The chairman who  was represented by Mr Akin Osuntoki noted to enhance successful operation it has to be driven by knowledge, innovation, and collaboration, anchored on the expertise and resilience of the people.

 

Ogunsanya said, “I commend the leadership and members of NAPE for their continued commitment to advancing geoscience, promoting innovation, and sustaining professional excellence within our industry.

 

“This year’s theme speaks directly to the heart of our national energy conversation. Revitalizing Nigeria’s exploration and production efforts is essential if we are to strengthen energy security, attract investment, and ensure sustainable growth in a changing global landscape.”

 

He added, “For PETAN, our vision has always been clear, to deepen local participation, enhance indigenous capacity, and ensure that Nigerian companies are not just contributors but leaders in the oil and gas value chain. True revitalization must be driven by knowledge, innovation, and collaboration, anchored on the expertise and resilience of our people.

 

“We believe that the partnership between government, industry, and professional bodies such as NAPE remains vital in achieving a robust and competitive energy sector. PETAN is proud to stand alongside NAPE in promoting dialogue, capacity building, and the pursuit of technical excellence that will secure Nigeria’s future in the global energy space.”

