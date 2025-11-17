PDP Convention: Emergence of Turaki , Arapaja will turn PDP around, says Ajadi

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A formidable member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has congratulated Alhaji Saminu Turaki (SAN) and former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja on their election as the National Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Alhaji Turaki and Ambassador Arapaja were elected the National Chairman and Secretary of the PDP at the party’s National Elective Convention which was held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Saturday through Sunday, November 15 and 16, 2025.

In a press release issued today and made available to Journalists, Ajadi described the overwhelming votes cast to elect Alhaji Turaki and Ambassador Arapaja as the National Chairman and Secretary as unprecedented.

He described their election as well thought out by 2725 delegates that participated at the Convention Ground, Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

Ajadi said he was not surprised about Turaki and Arapaja’s emergence as the National Chairman and Secretary of the PDP, respectively, looking at their past and present contributions to the unity and progress of the party.

He noted that Alhaji Turaki’s wealth of political experiences as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (2013–2015) and Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity (2014–2015) under former President Goodluck Jonathan will go a long way to shape the party.

Bear in mind too that Turaki also chaired the Presidential Committee on Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges in the North. These wonderful experiences will surely benefit the party.

Before his Emergence as the party’s national Chairman, he is the current Chairman of the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum.

Ambassador Arapaja on his own, was former local government chairman, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador to Jordan and until his emergence as the party’s national Secretary, he was the deputy national Chairman of the PDP.

Ambassador Ajadi prays to Almighty Allah to continue to give both Alhaji Turaki and Ambassador Arapaja good health and more wisdom to pilot the affairs of the party.

According to the statement, “I congratulated and felicitate our leaders, Alhaji Turaki (SAN) and Ambassador Arapaja on their election as the National Chairman and Secretary of our great party.

“It is a right decision by our 2725 delegates that participated at our recent concluded convention in Ibadan.

“The peaceful conduct of the national convention and the overwhelming votes they received showed that their contributions to the party’s unity and progress is appreciated.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to give them good health and comfort as they carry out your assigned duties”.

“Congratulations and God bless”.