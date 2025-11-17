No pensioner is owed a dime in Ebonyi – Nwifuru

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State says no pensioner of the state workforce who retired from the service of the state is owed a dime.

Nwifuru stated this in Abuja at the recently concluded 21st edition of the Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The governor reiterated his commitment to boost the welfare and morale of workers.

Nwifuru stressed that the overall welfare of workers and people of the state are integral part of his development agenda’s Charter of Needs.

The governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ikeuwa Omebe, further explained that his administration has provided infrastructure that touched seriously the lives of the people.

He said that his administration has embarked on many projects, adding that the completion of projects embarked upon by his predecessors are still being attended to as there is no abandoned project in the state.

He threw an invitation to the NGE to visit Ebonyi at its convenience to enable them see things for themselves.

The governor also described Ebonyi as very peaceful, and assured that the government will provide favourable environment for investors.

Governor Nwifuru disclosed that though the state government had completed a lot of projects including the airport which was started by the former Governor, it has awarded overseas scholarship to over 300 Ebonyi indigenes now studying in different universities in the United Kingdom. The Conference was declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 while the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, delivered the keynote address. Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor (rtd) delivered a lecture on Media, Terrorism and National Security: Addressing the Complexities, among other lectures.

This year’s NGE conference was rounded off with a gala nite and induction of 17 new members including Chief Tony Nwizi and Dr Simon Igwe Iroh of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation. New Fellows were also inducted.

