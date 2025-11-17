Lawyers partner council for free legal clinics in Lagos community

The Amuwo Odofin Lawyers Forum (AOLF) has collaborated with the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government to expand access to justice for residents struggling with issues, including soaring administrative fees, family and tenancy disputes, through free legal clinics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative, which is the second edition, has over 50 lawyers who volunteered their services for free.

The Chairman of the forum, Chris Aghaonu, said the initiative, which began in July, was aimed at setting standards and also providing free legal guidance for residents who cannot afford paid services.

Aghaonu told NAN on Saturday in Lagos that the previous edition helped resolve several cases through advice and alternative dispute resolution.

He said the free clinic, supported by Amuwo Odofin Local Government, had resolved long-standing tenancy problems.

Citing an example, he said the initiative helped resolve a landlord-tenant conflict where a two-year rent debt was settled through a Memorandum of Understanding rather than litigation.

“The tenant was so surprised that the landlord would let go of the rent.

“Before the time lapsed, the tenant moved and the landlord rented out the flat and gained more money than if he had gone to litigation,” he said.

He added that the lawyers were also addressing economic pressure felt by residents, including concerns about rising Federal Housing Authority (FHA) fees for property transactions and documentation.

According to him, the forum plans to engage the FHA so that the charges have a human face and follow a clear standard that low‑income earners and retirees, who own the majority of the properties, can afford.

He dismissed fears that the clinic might conceal financial charges, noting that the council provided full logistical support, including venue and refreshments.

“Here, nobody is asking you to pay anything,” he said.

He commended the Chairman of the council, Lanre Sanusi, for his support to ensure that residents of the community received justice.

Another member of the forum, UzoChukwu Uche, said the residents often lacked basic legal knowledge, particularly on property acquisition, landlord-tenant matters and police issues.

“The essence is to educate, enlighten the public on their rights, remedies and legal implications of some of the things they fall into.

“Talking of access to justice, you need to know what your right is before you can start talking about justice,” Uche told NAN.

Mrs Amina Idrisu, a member of AOLF and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), highlighted rising cases of domestic disputes, child abuse and property-relates marital conflicts.

Idrisu said FIDA members within the forum regularly handled cases involving vulnerable women and children.

She, however, said the fear of societal stigma often hindered justice.

Citing a stalled case involving a three-year-old, she said the parents refused to pursue prosecution.

Idrisu said some other cases required follow-up, and full legal representation, including a property dispute between a woman and her husband.

She urged the community to take advantage of the free legal services to resolve disputes early, avoid exploitation, and better understanding of their rights. (NAN)

