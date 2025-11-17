Ibadan convention: Rivers PDP rejects outcome, hails INEC’s boycott

.It’s PDP’s valedictory service –Lagos APC

.Party crisis threatens Nigeria’s democracy, Olawepo-Hashim warns

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has described the party’s national convention held in Ibadan as illegal and said its outcomes will not stand.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Kenneth Yowika, the Rivers PDP praised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for boycotting the convention, saying the move upheld the rule of law and democracy.

The party noted that two Federal High Courts had barred the PDP from holding the convention, while a High Court in Ibadan allowed it to proceed. Despite the conflicting rulings, the party went ahead with the event, electing new national executives and dissolving some state-level party executives.

Yowika described the convention as a “sham” and criticised the disregard for subsisting court orders. He said INEC’s decision to comply with the Federal High Court judgments exemplified adherence to democratic principles.

The Rivers PDP expressed confidence that the convention would be declared invalid by a competent court, urging members to remain calm and rely on the judiciary.

“The ill-advised convention cannot withstand legal scrutiny as it is already sub judice at the Court of Appeal. We rest our faith solely on the judiciary and urge all members to do the same,” the statement read.

Also, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the PDP convention as a charade, saying, despite a claim of rebirth, the party is clinically unresponsive.

Lagos APC spokesman, Oluseye Oladejo made the assertion in a statement made available to newsmen, adding that the convention is the party’s valedictory service.

Oladejo wrote: “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has watched, with a blend of disbelief and amusement, the spectacle that unfolded at the so-called 2026 PDP National Convention – an event trumpeted as a rebirth but which, in reality, resembled a political obsequies for a once-dominant party now trapped in irreversible decline.

“What transpired was nothing but a charade – a poorly scripted show of confusion and desperation, an embarrassment to the political class, and a new low for an erstwhile national party that once wore the toga of invincibility and gripped the nation’s political space by the jugular. Those glory days are clearly over.

“Most telling, however, was the conspicuous boycott by notable leaders of the PDP, including incumbent state governors, whose absence spoke louder than any communiqué or resolution. Their refusal to attend the non-event underscored what Nigerians have long suspected – that the PDP is terminally ill, surviving only on occasional media noise and nostalgic delusions. When a house is collapsing, even its architects flee.

“To deepen the absurdity, it is ridiculous – and profoundly revealing – that as many as delegates from thirteen states stayed away entirely from the confusion christened a national convention. When a party’s own delegates choose absence over association, the diagnosis is clear: the patient is not just unwell; it is clinically unresponsive.

“To compound the tragedy, the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the event put a final seal on the exercise in futility. When the nation’s electoral umpire declines to acknowledge your convention, what remains is nothing but a political gathering stripped of legitimacy, relevance, and meaning.

“This valedictory service, otherwise called a convention, merely provided an opportunity for the caricature of its dwindling membership to gather and formally say their nunc dimittis – their farewell – until they converge again under yet another hastily assembled platform. For many, this was not a convention but a dignified farewell to a political structure that has outlived its usefulness.

“Rather than confront its deep-rooted failures – leadership rot, ideological emptiness, and years of humiliating electoral defeats – the PDP again demonstrated why Nigerians have decisively moved on. What should have symbolised renewal instead confirmed that the party is fast approaching its political expiration date.

“Worse still, the PDP has now become a danger to our nascent democracy – not because it is strong, but because it has failed woefully to provide the vibrant, responsible, and constructive opposition that can add value, strengthen accountability, and present Nigerians with a viable alternative. A democracy without credible opposition is weakened; and the PDP, in its current comatose state, offers nothing but noise without substance.

“As we continue the countdown to the 2027 National Elections, the events ahead promise to be interesting as this comatose, leaderless, and rudderless opposition party navigates nominations for elective positions. Without unnecessarily pre-empting the outcome, it is indeed an endgame. The PDP’s internal disarray has already written a preface to its political obituary – the rest is merely a matter of time.”

“The Lagos APC reiterates that, while the ruling party is consolidating reforms, strengthening institutions, and delivering governance under the dynamic leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PDP is busy conducting the funeral rites of its own relevance.

“Today’s PDP is no longer a national institution – it is a refuge for internally displaced politicians, career defectors, and political daydreamers struggling for survival. Nigerians are not confused: a party that cannot manage itself cannot offer leadership to a nation.

“As the dust settles, one question confronts the PDP and its sympathizers: Was this truly a convention, or the formal burial of a fading political empire?

“Whatever the answer, Nigerians have made their choice – progress under the APC, not nostalgia under a PDP drifting toward oblivion.”

.Party crisis threatens Nigeria’s democracy, Olawepo-Hashim warns

However, A former presidential candidate and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned that Nigeria’s democracy is at risk if the lingering crisis within the party is not urgently resolved.

Olawepo-Hashim issued the warning in a statement made available to our correspondent on Sunday in Kwara State, following the controversial PDP National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, by a faction of the party despite multiple conflicting court orders.

PUNCH Online earlier reported that the faction proceeded with the convention despite a subsisting judgment expressly restraining it, deepening internal divisions and widening the rift within the main opposition party.

Reflecting on the PDP’s formation 27 years ago, Olawepo-Hashim said the party’s founding represented a rare moment of political consensus.

He recalled that the PDP emerged from the merger of more than 13 political associations built through “dialogue, broad consultation, and a deep spirit of inclusion.”

Olawepo-Hashim said, ”The founding fathers of the PDP deliberately built a platform capable of preventing further military intervention in governance, safeguarding national unity, and strengthening federalism.

“This inclusive foundation gave the PDP an early advantage, enabling it to win nearly two-thirds of elective positions in the December 1998 local government elections, a milestone that helped stabilise Nigeria’s returning democratic order in 1999.”

He expressed concern that the party has now drifted from its core values, saying the ongoing “fragmentation, court-induced confusion, and exclusionary politics” contradict the principles that once made it a strong national institution.

“Inclusion, not exclusion, is the tradition of the PDP.

“We must strive to bring all sides back to the table to save the PDP and save Nigeria’s democracy,” he said, urging leaders to prioritise unity and meaningful reconciliation.

Olawepo-Hashim stressed that the current period should be one of dialogue, not expulsion. “We must not leave anyone behind,” he added.

The PDP, once regarded as Africa’s largest political party, has faced major internal fractures since losing the presidency in 2015, with leadership tussles, factional conventions, and conflicting court rulings further weakening its national cohesion.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2