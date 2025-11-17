November 17, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

High Chief Ejike Okezie ,Lolo Esther Okezie , 25th wedding Anniversary / birthday held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo034

L-r …The Celebrant  High Chief Ejike Okezie his wife  Lolo Esther  Okezie (Ogbuehi Mmiri Di iche Na Okija)  arriving at the venue during their 25th year wedding anniversary  birthday & New year Celebration.,held at Okija town Union hall in Lagos on 9/II/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Former President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Chris Egwilo; the Celebrant, High Chief Ejike Okezie; Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/Odiolowo  Eze Monday Lawrence; Obuijiogu (JP) and  his wife, Ugoze Angel  Obi.

L-r …The Celebrant  High Chief Ejike Okezie, with Chairman, Ndi eze Imo in South west & Diaspora, Eze Nicholas Emenike Njoku, and others.

The Celebrant  High Chief Ejike Okezie, his wife  Lolo Esther  Okezie (Ogbuehi Mmiri Di iche Na Okija), cutting the anniversary cake.

L-r… Eze Ndi igbo of Ikate Surulere, Eze Aloy Ahize;  Eze Umuokorobia gburugburu (King of youths) Eze Joseph Mba.

Chief Emeka Ochendo, Josiah Ilodinso and Ireka Uzonna.

L-r…Ugoze Angel  Obi, with Lolo Esther  Okezie.

L-r …High Chief Ejike Okezie with Chief Sir Okezie Victor Ikenna.

L-r …Eze Umuokorobia gburugburu (King of youths) Eze Joseph Mba; High Chief Ejike Okezie; Chairman, Ndi eze Imo in South west & Diaspora,Eze Nicholas Emenike Njoku; Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/Odiolowo  Eze Monday Lawrence Obuijiogu (JP).

From 2nd left… Eze Umuokorobia gburugburu (King of youths) Eze Joseph Mba; High Chief Ejike Okezie; Chairman, Ndi eze Imo in South west & Diaspora,Eze Nicholas Emenike Njoku; Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/ Odiolowo  Eze Monday Lawrence; Obuijiogu (JP) and others, cutting the yam during the 25th year wedding anniversary birthday & New year Celebration, held at Okija town Union hall in Lagos on 9/11/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

