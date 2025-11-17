November 17, 2025
Trending now

High Chief Ejike Okezie ,Lolo Esther Okezie , 25th wedding Anniversary /…

EDAN set to celebrate 40 years of impactful progress

Marwa’s reappointment and NDLEA war against drug abuse

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 17, 2025

Govt takes over Abia Hotels, revokes IGL’s C of O

NDLEA arrests wanted drug baron, recovers large drug shipment, forex in Lagos…

Ibadan convention: Rivers PDP rejects outcome, hails INEC’s boycott

Zenith Bank GMD, Umeoji emerges Champion Newspapers’ Banker of the Year

FG’s fresh loans: Yusuf, Rewane, other experts raise alarm over growing debt…

The Alternative Bank wins Innovative Bank of the Year at AICIF 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Govt takes over Abia Hotels, revokes IGL’s C of O

by Peter Anayo0117

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State government has retaken possession of Abia Hotels, Umuahia, from Investment Guarantee Limited, the lessee, after revoking the Certificate of Occupancy,as a result of the company’s failure to fulfill the terms and conditions of the Development Lease Agreement signed with the State Government in 2013.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Abia State, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha and made available to the public, explains that” In the development lease agreement, Investment Guarantee Limited committed to upgrade and redevelop the Hotel to a 3-Star Protea Standard Hotel and manage it for 25 years. However,the company has failed to upgrade and redevelop the Hotel to the agreed standards after 12 years and are in breach of other terms and conditions of the development lease agreement with Abia State Government, prompting the State Government to revoke the agreement.

” In line with its investment-friendly policies, the Abia State Government offered and paid compensation to Investment Guarantee Limited to cover costs incurred in the development of the hotel complex. The gesture was aimed at supporting the investor and to enable the State Government utilize the facility for its intended purpose”

The statement further states that Abia State Government remains committed to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive while ensuring that the assets of the State are utilized in the best interest of its citizens.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov Diri commends Christian community for supporting peace through prayer in Bayelsa

Editor

Reps vow to ensure oversight of livestock sector for economic transformation

Peter Anayo

FG to conduct census in 2025, says NPC

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO