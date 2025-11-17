Gov Fubara dismisses negative narratives against Rivers, says state is peaceful, safe for business

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has strongly condemned negative media narratives portraying Rivers State as unsafe.

Governor Fubara, while speaking at the Python Golf Club’s 6th Edition Chief Ikenna Okafor 2025 Pro-Amateur Golf Championship, described negative reports against Rivers state as a deliberate campaign of misinformation.

He maintained that the state is peaceful and open for business, tourism, and major events.

The Governor cited the large turnout of visitors from across Africa as evidence that the state is safe, saying, “More than half of the things you read in the media are not true.”

The State Chief Executive acknowledged earlier political tensions in the state that caused about six months of disruption of governance, stressing that some enemies of Rivers have “weaponised” the state’s challenges in a bid to distort public perception for their own advantage.

He, however, emphasised that peace has fully returned to the state, allowing security agencies to function effectively.

He said, “I can tell you the truth: more than half of the things you read in the media are not true,” he said. “Worse things have happened in other states, but because they manage their media, people don’t read about them.

But in our case, just to run us down and make us look like the devil with invisible horns, they say anything to portray us in a bad light.”

He praised the joint security team for their performance and thanked participants for attending the tournament, saying it signifies that Rivers State is safe and welcoming.

“Let me thank everyone who has come into Rivers State to participate in this competition. Your presence signifies only one thing: that Rivers State is safe, contrary to what we hear, what we read, and how our state is being presented in the media.”

The Governor pledged continued government support for the competition and promised additional assistance to enhance the golf club’s facilities, reaffirming the state’s commitment to nurturing events that attract national and international participation.

He urged participants to share their positive experiences when they return to their various states and countries, the Governor said Rivers State is deliberately working to reclaim and rebuild its public image.

“Our mission is simple,” he said. “To change our story, protect our state, and remind everyone that Rivers State is ours and it is safe.”

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, said the prevailing atmosphere of peace motivated them to hold the tournament in Rivers State, and its successful conclusion has validated that decision.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor for attending the event and for offering inspiring words that assure continued state support for future editions.

Earlier, chief celebrant of the Python Golf Club’s 6th Edition CIO 2025 Pro-Amateur Golf Championship, Chief Ikenna Okafor, had expressed delight at having a sitting Governor visit the club premises during the competition, something, he said had not happened in 15 years.

He promised to revive the Governor’s Cup tournament and ensure more championships are held to bring visitors and tourists to the State every year, soliciting government support for the game.

He added that the tournament attracted participants from eight African countries, and players from 36 golf clubs across Nigeria, underscoring its significance and the confidence they have in Rivers State.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of prizes to winners, cutting of the birthday cake of Chief Ikenna Okafor and toast to better tournaments ahead.