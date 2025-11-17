EDAN set to celebrate 40 years of impactful progress

The Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria (EDAN) is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a grand event scheduled to take place at Amuwo Odofin EDAN on November 22, 2025. Under the theme, “Celebration of the Heritage,” this milestone commemorates four decades of resilience, progress, and leadership in Nigeria’s electrical industry.

The celebration will feature industry leaders, government representatives, and stakeholders dedicated to fostering growth and innovation within the sector. The event will highlight EDAN’s rich heritage—built on integrity, innovation, and dedicated service—and outline future initiatives aimed at advancing Nigeria’s electrical landscape.

Led by Chairman Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu Sound Prince, whose visionary leadership has guided EDAN through years of development, the event will include inspiring speeches, recognition of outstanding members, and cultural performances. Keynote addresses will emphasize the importance of empowering local dealers, promoting sustainable practices, and embracing technological advancements.

Notable personalities like Vice President Benedicta Eloka and Princess Muhibat Rufai will participate, sharing insights on empowering women, youth, and fostering government-industry collaboration. The event will also unveil new programs focused on training, policy advocacy, and sustainable electrical solutions.

The celebration promises an evening of networking, awards, and a dinner, reflecting EDAN’s commitment to professionalism and unity. As Nigeria faces ongoing economic and infrastructural challenges, EDAN’s 40th anniversary stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Nigerian entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have powered the nation’s growth over the years.

This event not only honors the past but also sets the stage for future innovation, with a focus on local manufacturing, technological adoption, and sustainable development. With steadfast leadership and a dedicated membership, EDAN continues to light the way toward a brighter future for Nigeria’s electrical industry.

