Dr. Allen Onyema to receive Special Humanitarian Leadership Impact Award at IWPC 2025 in  Gambia

Banjul, The Gambia — Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema, has been announced as a recipient of the Special Humanitarian Leadership Impact Award at the upcoming 10th International Women Power Conference (IWPC) scheduled for 27th November 2025 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Banjul.

Dr. Onyema is being honoured for his outstanding humanitarian efforts, particularly his active role in rescuing thousands of stranded and trafficked Nigerian girls, using Air Peace aircraft to safely return them home. His intervention has been widely celebrated as a bold, compassionate, and exemplary act of leadership in service to humanity.

The Global President of IWPC, Amb. Dr. Chris Oko Odey, confirmed the development in a statement to journalists, describing Dr. Onyema as “a true humanitarian whose empathy-driven leadership continues to save lives and restore hope.”

Amb. Odey also expressed appreciation to Air Peace Limited for its corporate support and announced the airline as the Official Airline for delegates traveling from Nigeria to The Gambia for the conference.

The International Women Power Conference (IWPC) is a global platform dedicated to promoting women’s leadership, gender equality, social impact, and cross-cultural collaboration. Over the past nine editions, the conference has convened first ladies, global executives, policymakers, development partners, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and civil society leaders to address key issues affecting women and communities across Africa and beyond.

The 2025 edition will feature high-level plenaries, leadership forums, and special segments including the Global Leading Women Awards, the Phenomenal Women Recognition Awards, and the African Fashion Festival – Vogue Edition, under the overarching theme: “Unleashing Collective Power for Global Impact.”

The honour for Dr. Onyema highlights IWPC’s commitment to recognizing individuals whose actions significantly advance humanity and safeguard vulnerable populations.

