November 17, 2025
Trending now

CEO of Dee Utensils, Amb. Lois Ihwo features in cover page of…

Dr. Allen Onyema to receive Special Humanitarian Leadership Impact Award at IWPC…

PETAN reaffirms commitment to revitalize oil and gas sector as a leading…

The New Global Information Order: Democracy at the Digital Crossroads

“When the Night Comes”: Inside Nigeria’s Slow-Burning Christian Genocide and the Battle…

SNEPCo MD Ronald Adams inducted Fellow of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers

Why we need to get  Nigeria’s power regulatory system right

Midwestern Oil & Gas appoints first female CEO, strengthens corporate governance

High Chief Ejike Okezie ,Lolo Esther Okezie , 25th wedding Anniversary /…

EDAN set to celebrate 40 years of impactful progress

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

Dr. Allen Onyema to receive Special Humanitarian Leadership Impact Award at IWPC 2025 in  Gambia

by Peter Anayo082

Banjul, The Gambia — Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema, has been announced as a recipient of the Special Humanitarian Leadership Impact Award at the upcoming 10th International Women Power Conference (IWPC) scheduled for 27th November 2025 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Banjul.

Dr. Onyema is being honoured for his outstanding humanitarian efforts, particularly his active role in rescuing thousands of stranded and trafficked Nigerian girls, using Air Peace aircraft to safely return them home. His intervention has been widely celebrated as a bold, compassionate, and exemplary act of leadership in service to humanity.

The Global President of IWPC, Amb. Dr. Chris Oko Odey, confirmed the development in a statement to journalists, describing Dr. Onyema as “a true humanitarian whose empathy-driven leadership continues to save lives and restore hope.”

Amb. Odey also expressed appreciation to Air Peace Limited for its corporate support and announced the airline as the Official Airline for delegates traveling from Nigeria to The Gambia for the conference.

The International Women Power Conference (IWPC) is a global platform dedicated to promoting women’s leadership, gender equality, social impact, and cross-cultural collaboration. Over the past nine editions, the conference has convened first ladies, global executives, policymakers, development partners, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and civil society leaders to address key issues affecting women and communities across Africa and beyond.

The 2025 edition will feature high-level plenaries, leadership forums, and special segments including the Global Leading Women Awards, the Phenomenal Women Recognition Awards, and the African Fashion Festival – Vogue Edition, under the overarching theme: “Unleashing Collective Power for Global Impact.”

The honour for Dr. Onyema highlights IWPC’s commitment to recognizing individuals whose actions significantly advance humanity and safeguard vulnerable populations.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

ARISE News reporter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, shot dead by gunmen in Abuja

Editor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 13, 2025

Peter Anayo

Edo gov, Okpebholo, dissolves boards of parastatal, sacks political appointees

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO