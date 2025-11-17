Dangote Refinery’s price cut prompted reduction in Pump Prices, not reversal of 15% import tariff- DPR

Dangote Refinery’s price cut prompted reduction in Pump Prices, not reversal of 15% import tarrif- DPR

CHINWE IFEZULIKE, Odita

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery (DPR) has come out to debunk a series of misleading publications claiming that the recent reduction in pump prices by oil marketers is a consequence of the Federal Government’s reversal of the 15 per cent import tariff.

The company said that “the narrative is entirely false, deliberately misleading, and inconsistent with actual market dynamics.

For the avoidance of doubt, the factor that prompted the price adjustment was our own reduction of PMS gantry and coastal prices on November 6.

The subsequent change in pump prices is now being wrongly attributed to a tariff decision in an attempt to distort the facts and misinform the public.

To reiterate, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, on November 6, reduced its PMS gantry price from N877 to N828 per litre, representing a 5.6 per cent decrease, and its coastal price from N854 to N806 per litre.

These changes were publicly announced across major media platforms, including, but not limited to, The Punch, Vanguard, The Cable, Daily Trust, The Sun, The Street Journal, Petroleumprice.ng, New Telegraph, Business Hallmark, and several others, and were implemented well before marketers adjusted their pump prices.”

The company also emphasized that the claim that the reduction in pump prices was driven by the suspension of the 15 per cent import tariff was therefore incorrect.

The import tariff had received the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as far back as October 21 for immediate implementation.

Despite the non-implementation of the tariff, Dangote Petroleum Refinery (DPR) reduced the price of its products.

This, it did as a socially responsible company, this decision, which was not affected by whether the tariff was implemented or not, aligns with its long-standing commitment to ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the full benefits of domestic refining.

Since commencing operations, DPR has reduced prices on more than seven occasions, absorbed logistics costs to ensure nationwide price uniformity during festive periods, and played a major role in ending the perennial and artificial fuel scarcity typically associated with the ember months.

Contrary to repeated claims by certain interests, imported products which are often below acceptable standards, have consistently been sold at higher pump prices than the premium-grade fuel supplied by Dangote Refinery.

The continued importation of substandard fuel constitutes dumping, a harmful practice that undermines economic growth and industrial development.

Nigeria has witnessed the devastating consequences of such unchecked dumping before, including the collapse of the once-thriving textile industry, which was a major employer of labour.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains fully committed to supplying high-quality, internationally benchmarked petroleum products at competitive prices.

The company’s operations continue to moderate prices in the market, ensuring Nigerian consumers receive genuine value for money.

“We are not moved by the short-term tactics of speculative importers who enter and exit the market at will. With a long-term investment exceeding $20 billion, we are steadfastly committed to Nigeria’s energy sector and remain unfazed by temporary policy shifts.

Our focus is clear: to deliver reliable, high-quality, and competitively priced fuel to all Nigerians.”

The company reiterated that it will continue to operate with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s energy security.

“We encourage all stakeholders and media organisations to report responsibly and rely on verified information in the interest of the Nigerian public.”