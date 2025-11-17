CEO of Dee Utensils, Amb. Lois Ihwo features in cover page of Attention Magazine

The Chief Executive Officer of Dee Utensils, Lois Andrew Ihwo as who was recently conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree by American Management University California USA has graced the cover page of the 19th edition of Attention Magazine.

A publication of Amity Global Network, the magazine which is a blend of personality features, politics, economy, current affairs and interviews, has been on the newsstand for years.

Its circulation base covers embassies, airports, hotels, public offices, ministries and political party offices.

A 120 page publication, Attention Magazine has in the previous editions featured personalities such as the Senator representing Delta North, Sen Ned Nwoko, the CEO of Moorex Group, Engr Chidi Ameachi.

The publisher, Alex Nwankwo better known as AlexReports has delivered copies to the CEO of Dee Utensils, Lois Andrew Ihwo, in his Abuja office.

She was full of excitement with the quality of the work, including paper texture, digital colour separation and well as quality of content.

The edition is expected to hit the newsstand across Abuja and neighbouring states in coming days.

