Bandits’ attack: Police confirm abduction of 25 female students in Kebbi

The Police Command in Kebbi has confirmed the abduction of 25 female students of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 17, information was received that a gang of armed bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically, stormed the school.

Abubakar said police tactical units deployed in the school engaged the attackers in a gun duel.

“Unfortunately, the bandits had already scaled the school fence and abducted 25 students from their hostel to an unknown destination.

“Similarly, one Hassan Makuku was shot dead, while one Ali Shehu sustained an injury on his right hand,” he said.

He added that upon receiving the report, a combined team of additional police tactical units, military personnel, and vigilantes was deployed to the area and had begun combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests, with a view to rescuing the students and arresting the perpetrators.

Abubakar said the Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents of the state.

The PRO appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and to continue supporting security operations to ensure the maintenance of peace and stability. (NAN}

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2