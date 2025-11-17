Abduction of Students: Police Tactical Units, Military Personnel , Vigilantes deployed for search, rescue of Kidnapped Students -Kebbi Police PRO

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

Police tactical units, military personnel and vigilante groups have been deployed for search and rescue of the twenty-five students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga Danko district Danko/ Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State who were abducted by armed bandits on Monday 17th November 2025.

The Spokesman of the Kebbi State Police Command CSP Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkorshi in a statement on Monday in Birnin-Kebbi said that at about 0400hrs, information received revealed that, a gang of armed bandits with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically, stormed the school and abuducted the students.

The police tactical units deployed in the school reportedly engaged them in a gun duel.

Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted Twenty Five students from their hostels to an unknown destination.

Similarly, one Hassan Makuku ‘m’ was shot dead while Ali Shehu ‘m’ sustained injury in his right hand.

Upon receiving the unfortunate incident, a combined team of additional Police tactical units, military personnel and Vigilantes have been deployed to the area and they are currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests, with a view to rescue the abducted students and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the darstardly act.

In a swift response, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani had reiterated the Command’s unwavering determination in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents of Kebbi State.

He equally appealed to the members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue supporting Police operations for peace and stability to be maintained.