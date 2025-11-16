Trinity Int’l college reaffirms commitment to faith-based, holistic education

L-r… Member, Board of Governors, Trinity international College, Mrs. Titilayo Akintemi: Chairman, Board of Director Trinity University Deacon Pharm, Debo Tade; Chairman , Board of Governors Trinity International College, Engr Bayo Kolade; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Trinity Group , Pastor Samuel Olatunji; Director of Education, Trinity International College Ofada , Mrs. Oluponmile Adeyemo. during a Press Conference on the activities to mark the 30th Anniversary of Trinity international College Ofada in Ogun State on I3 /II/2025…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Trinity International College, Ofada, Lagos has renewed its calls for parents, alumni, institutions, government, and friends to partner with it to sustain it’s mission and investment in future leaders.

The college’s Chairman, Board of Governors, Mr Bayo Kolade, made this call at a media briefing preceding the college’s third decade anniversary celebrations on Thursday in Lagos.

Kolade reaffirmed the college’s commitment to nurturing godly, competent and responsible leaders as it celebrated three decades of education grounded in faith, excellence and innovation.

He noted that the school was founded as a co-educational, full boarding, set out to nurture godly, competent, and responsible leaders through education that developed intellectual, moral, and spiritual capacities.

According to him, its vision remains raising leaders of character, competence, and compassion who will impact the world positively.

This, he said, required strong collaboration with parents, alumni, institutions, government, and friends to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.”

He added that over the years, the vision had expanded with the establishment of Trinity High School (Day School) in 2014 and Trinity University in 2019, strengthening the institution’s legacy of holistic education.

“We remain committed to sustaining excellence, relevance in education and nurturing the next generation of leaders equipping them with the knowledge, skills and values to thrive in an ever-changing world,” he said.

The chairman noted that the college expanded its curriculum through skill-based clubs where students are exposed to web design,

Recall that the school, founded in 1995 as a co-educational, full boarding institution, began with eight pioneering students at a temporary site in Ikeja, Lagos, before moving to its permanent home at Trinity Hills, Ofada, three years later.

Similarly, Mr Samuel Olatunji, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Trinity Group, said the group would continuously reflect on it’s values, while striving to shape students who excel academically, uphold strong character, and positively impact society across every sector.

He said: ” Education is not just learning; it is building character, nurturing values, and creating leaders who transform society.

“We will endeavour to expand this institution horizontally and vertically.”/

In her remark, the Director of Education, Mrs Rebecca Adeyemo, said that the school had recorded remarkable achievements, including winning the ICAN FAME Southwest Championship and earning top International General Certificate of Secondary Education, (IGCSE) awards.

Adeyemo said that its students had also excelled globally, representing Nigeria at the World Science Olympiads and winning laurels in sports, arts, and leadership, thereby further affirming the college’s reputation for global excellence.

“Our mission as a first-class educational institution, grounded in strong christian values, guides every decision, classroom experience, and partnership, ensuring a consistent pursuit of academic excellence and holistic student development.

“Also, the core values academic excellence, professionalism, responsibility, integrity, leadership, and Christian faith define our identity, cultivating a culture of diligence, strong character, and faith that is reflected in all our achievements,” she added.

She said that the college was kick-starting its 30th anniversary celebration with a press conference, describing the college’s success as “a legacy built on diligence, faith, and character; proof that excellence is not an act but a lifestyle. Earlier, Mr Austin Omame, Chairman of the anniversary organising committee disclosed that the week-long event would recognise pioneer member of staff, pioneer principal, longest serving principal and staff with awards.

According to Omame, there will be activities such as alumni home coming, community service at the Ofafa Health Centre, cultural display, exhibition drama, variety showcase, novelty match.

He noted that the anniversary lecture would be delivered by Prof. Olanrewaju Olaniyan, Vice-Chancellor, Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, while a thanksgiving service would be held as a grand finale.

