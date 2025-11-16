Tinubu dispatches emissary to Plateau for community reconciliation

.As MACBAN slams US Congress resolution, sanctions threat on Nigeria

In a bid to restore peace and foster intercommunal harmony in Plateau State, President Tinubu dispatched an emissary, Dr Abiodun Essiet, to the state last Thursday.

Essiet, a senior special assistant on community engagement in the North Central Zone, spent two days in the state. She met Christian clerics and Fulani Miyetti Allah community leaders. The efforts culminated in a town hall meeting in Jos. Delegates from various local government areas, traditional rulers, women, and youth leaders gathered to discuss ways to strengthen community-based peace structures and promote coexistence among diverse communities.

Essiet paid a courtesy visit to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Chairman of the Regional Church Council (RCC), in Barkin Ladi, where discussions centred on faith-based leadership and its role in promoting peace, unity, and social development. Along with Dachomo, she addressed some widows and conveyed President Tinubu’s message of fostering ethnic reconciliation in the state. Dachomo has been the loudest voice of Christian communities in the state.

She also met with Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to foster dialogue and mutual understanding between pastoral and farming communities, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive engagement.

Later in the day, she conducted a workshop on establishing a community peace structure for the 17 Local Government Areas in Jos.

Dr Essiet also held a closed-door meeting with the Irigwe community, the Miyetti Allah group, and representatives from the Youth Council of Bassa LGA. They focused on sustaining peace and discussed how the 17-member peace committee strengthens dialogue, reconciliation, and coexistence between the two communities.

Dr Essiet reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to peace and inclusive governance, noting that the Community-Based Peace Structure serves as a key instrument for grassroots unity, dialogue, and long-term stability in the North Central region. ‎

A quick win in the peace efforts was the resolution of the conflict between David Toma, the owner of Agha Farm in Gyel district of Jos South and some herdsmen. Toma seized two cows following the destruction of his farm. On November 15, the MACBAN Chairman of BASSA LGA, Alhaji Isah Yau, paid a compensation of N500,000 to Toma, who subsequently released the cows. All parties signed an undertaking to embrace peace in the state.

Meanwhile, The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has condemned the recently introduced United States House Resolution 860, accusing the Congress of failing to acknowledge the decades-long suffering they have endured.

In a press briefing on Sunday, MACBAN President Baba Ngelzarma urged the US to revise the resolution, which seeks to impose sanctions on the association — including visa bans and asset freezes — on individuals and groups allegedly implicated in religious persecution.

The association said the resolution overlooks the fact that pastoralists have been among the most heavily victimised groups in Nigeria’s rural conflicts.

MACBAN’s reaction follows the introduction of H.Res. 860 in the 119th US Congress by Rep. Christopher Smith, with co-sponsor Rep. Bill Huizenga.

The resolution calls for restrictive measures, including visa bans and asset freezes, against MACBAN and other Fulani-led organisations, according to the US Congress website.

It further recommends listing “Fulani-Ethnic Militias” from states such as Benue and Plateau on the “Entities of Particular Concern” list under the International Religious Freedom Act.

However, the association denied any links to terrorist organisations while condemning all acts of terrorism in the country.

“MACBAN respectfully calls for revising H.R. 860 to remove all mention of MACBAN. We wish to state clearly and without ambiguity: MACBAN does not support, condone, harbour, finance, or protect any form of criminality, extremism, or violence.

“MACBAN is not and has never been an armed group or violent organisation. We condemn in the strongest possible terms banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, terrorism, or any crime whatsoever,” MACBAN president said.

Ngelzarma insisted that rural insecurity in Nigeria affects pastoralists as well, stating that thousands had been killed between 2015 and 2025 by cattle rustlers, bandits, armed vigilantes, militias, and extremist groups.

“Verified statistics indicate that between 2015 and 2025, over 18,640 pastoralists lost their lives, 1,298,802 were displaced, 87,543 houses were destroyed, and more than 1,114,519 cattle were rustled or killed, while over 656,555 small ruminants were lost or killed in 17 states.

“These losses represent not only human tragedy but also a massive blow to Nigeria’s livestock economy and national food systems,” MACBAN stated.

The association urged US and international stakeholders to consider these “human and economic losses” when assessing the pastoralist community.

MACBAN also highlighted targeted assassinations, noting that several officials who cooperated with security agencies to expose criminal networks have been killed — including the chairmen of its Nasarawa, Katsina, Kogi, and Plateau State branches — or threatened for refusing to shield criminals.