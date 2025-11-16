T2 condemns misrepresentation of industry facts, spread of disinformation on IHS, network operations

T2 has observed with concern the recent wave of misinformation circulating online regarding our operational relationships, including those involving IHS. These narratives, driven primarily by pseudo-analysts operating without any credible industry knowledge, grossly misrepresent how telecommunications networks function and deliberately distort the facts for attention and engagement.

Contrary to the misleading claims being circulated, T2’s network continuity and service delivery are not dependent on IHS tower infrastructure in the manner suggested. These commentators ignore or are entirely unaware of the fundamental mechanics of National Roaming, a framework approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), under which operators seamlessly leverage partner networks to ensure full coverage without reliance on their own base stations.

Claims that T2 faces operational risks or service disruption due to IHS infrastructure issues are technically false, uninformed, and recklessly misleading. The narrative being pushed online creates a false impression of instability, misleading the public and mischaracterizing industry dynamics.

It is evident that these distortions go beyond mere misunderstanding. The consistent inaccuracies and sensationalist framing suggest malicious intent, aiming to sow confusion rather than provide genuine analysis. Self-proclaimed analysts should be held to a standard of accuracy, yet they’re publishing content without grasping telecom operations, National Roaming, or infrastructure sharing implications.

T2 rejects these misrepresentations in their entirety. Our operations remain fully stable, fully supported, and entirely aligned with established industry models. The attempt to link T2’s operational integrity to IHS-related narratives is nothing more than manufactured disinformation.

We urge the public and our stakeholders to disregard these false claims and rely exclusively on official communications from T2 or recognized industry authorities. As a responsible operator, we are committed to maintaining transparency and ensuring that the public receives accurate, technically verified information, free from the noise of uninformed commentary.

T2 remains committed to its vision of being a leading digital lifestyle partner, delivering world-class connectivity that empowers Nigerians to achieve their ambitions.