Seplat Energy JV hosts PEARLs Quiz Finale in Asaba.

..Empowers Edo and Delta students

Barry Agbanigbi -Asaba.

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company, in partnership with its Joint Venture partner, the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), has successfully concluded the 2025 edition of the PEARLs Quiz Competition for secondary schools across Edo and Delta States.

Guests came from far and wide for the epoch-making event. Not even the torrential rain could deter the crowd as they kept coming.

The list included both former and serving Commissioners for education from Edo and Delta, Politicians, notable civil servants, parents, and well wishers.

The event held recently at the Marquee Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State.

Pioneer Education Centre, Edo State, emerged first place winners with N10million. The handsome amount would be used to equip its ICT centre.

In the same vein, the second and third placed schools; Notre Dame College, Uzoro, Delta State and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Benin, Edo State, received five million naira and three million naira respectively as their winning prizes.

The fourth placed school, Ogini Model College, Ogharefe-Oghara, Delta State went home with a consolation prize for participation.

The PEARLs Quiz which stands for Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders, is one of Seplat Energy JV’s flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives geared towards the promotion of academic excellence, nurturing critical thinking, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

In her opening remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, represented by Hadiza Garbati, General Manager, Government Relations, Seplat, welcomed the governments of Delta and Edo States and congratulated all the participants, particularly those who made it to the grand finale.

The initiative, she pointed out was conceived for promoting exceptional and respectable leaders, dating back to 2012, which has seen Sepalt remain active in host communities and helping to foster students in the right direction.

She noted that by the quality of participation in this year’s edition, the students have demonstrated that the initiative is already bearing fruits by nurturing young people.

“A school might be going home today with the prize, but all of you are already winners and I congratulate you,” she said.

The most important aspect, according to her was the learning which each participant had taken from the PEARLs Quiz to make him or her a better person in the journey of life.

She commended the teachers, many of whom have also been trained under various CSI initiatives of Seplat for encouraging the students to make the 2025 PEARLs Quiz the huge success it has turned out to be.

In addition to the quiz competition, the grand finale also featured the STEAM Innovation Challenge, where students showcased inventive projects in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Under the STEAM challenge, the top three projects were awarded cash prizes and commendations for creativity, functionality, and real-world problem-solving potential.

The first prize of one million naira went to Hollywood International School, Asaba, Delta State who presented a multi-functional academic laboratory.

In second place was the Pioneer Education Centre, Benin, Edo State, which got N500,000 prize money, while Women Affairs Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State. took the third position and N250,000.

On his part, Nicolas Foucart, Managing Director of NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), represented by the Corporate Communication Department’s Godwin Ijiga expressed joy at the enthusiasm and brilliance demonstrated by the participants across Edo and Delta States.

Foucart commended the students for participating and making it to this stage.

He expressed gratitude to the Edo and Delta State governments for the conducive atmosphere for business to thrive and be in position to give back to the society.

Noting that all the participants are already winners, he said, “To all the students, I want to say congratulations for making it this stage”.

The grand finale of the character-moulding, knowledge impacting initiative also featured other impactful packages, including health talks focused on the girl-child, by Emo Udobong-Ntia, General Manager, Corporate Services at Seplat Energy; and an Inspiration Talk session by Ogechukwu Udeagha, General Manager, Public and Government Affairs, Seplat Energy.

The guest lecturer, Edith Onwuchekwa, Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary, Seplat Energy Plc, also spoke on the topic, ‘Cultivating a Culture of Excellence’, where she charged the audience “to strive to know what quality is and strive for it”.

In his remarks, Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor, represented by Ms Orode Uduaghan, Delta State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, commended the Seplat JV for the PEARLs Quiz initiative, which he noted has greatly impacted students in Edo and Delta states for many years.

Oborevwori said, “Today, we celebrate not just a contest but the brilliance, promise and potential of our young people, the true future of our states and our nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend profound appreciation to Seplat Energy and the NNPC Joint Venture for their consistent and impactful investment in education.

“The PEARLS quiz, which translates to promoting exceptional and respectable Leaders, is a shining example of corporate social responsibility that aligns perfectly with our developmental vision.

“For years, this initiative has provided a vibrant platform for students to demonstrate intellect, confidence and character while promoting the culture of academic excellence.

“The scholarships, awards and educational resources you provide continue to enrich our educational landscape and nurture future leaders”.

Gov Oborevwori encouraged the participants and urged the winners to remain focused and committed so as to use the confidence gained to build on their brilliance for greater success in the future.

On his part, Dr Emmanuel Iyamu, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, represented by Abudukadiri Ikoghade, Director, School Support Service, in the ministry, applauded the Seplat JV for what he described as positively impacting the students and creating a positive academic environment in Edo and Delta States.

He charged Edo State’s representatives to go for the prize, assuring that they will be celebrated back home, even it they failed the secure the ultimate prize.

In his view, the PEARLs Quiz will continue promoting academic excellence among students of both Edo and Delta States.

In his goodwill message, Dr Iyamu asserted, “This competition represents a remarkable platform for promoting and rewarding academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and healthy competition among our students.

Its impact in inspiring hard work, nurturing confidence, and encouraging brilliance among young minds in Edo and Delta States cannot be overemphasised. Today, we are not only celebrating the intellectual achievements of our students, but also reaffirming our collective commitment to education as a powerful tool for shaping the future.

“On behalf of the Edo State Ministry of Education, I express sincere gratitude to NNPC/Seplat Energy Plc for their unwavering support and investment in education.

Your commitment to giving back to the communities and States where you operate is truly commendable.

Through initiatives such as the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), which enhances teacher capacity, the STEAM Labs Project that supports innovation and practical learning in schools, and this PEARL Quiz Competition that builds the confidence and academic prowess of our students, you have demonstrated exemplary corporate citizenship.”

He added that all participants can go home fulfilled because “you have already distinguished yourselves as ambassadors of knowledge and excellence”.

The Seplat PEARLs Quiz is an annual academic competition for secondary school students in the company’s operating areas, aimed at promoting excellence and raising the quality of education.

The program involves qualifying tests and a head-to-head competition, with winners receiving prizes.

With the 2025 Western Asset edition concluded, the NEPL/Seplat JV continues to reaffirm its role as a catalyst for educational transformation and youth empowerment in Nigeria.