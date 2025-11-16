Renaissance wins multiple awards at NAPE 2025

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited marked a strong appearance at the just-concluded 43rd Annual International Conference of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The company clinched four awards, including the coveted Overall Best Exhibitor and Best Technical Paper Presentation, at the award dinner Thursday night.

Principal Geoscientist, Owens Ovwigho Irifeta, earned the Best Technical Paper Award for his presentation titled “Safely Navigating the Dual Challenges of Depleted Reservoirs and High Pressure while Drilling.” The company also secured honours for Best Overall Exhibition, Best Exhibiting Indigenous Exploration and Production Company, and Best New Entrant.

NAPE Executive Committee noted that Renaissance’s performance stood out among a record number of participating companies and technical submissions, a reflection of the company’s growing influence in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Mr. Tony Attah, expressed pride in the Renaissance team for their focus, dedication and determination to keep the company ahead of the competition.

“This recognition affirms our trajectory of growth and commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy ambitions. We remain focused on increasing oil and gas output to boost government revenues, catalyse industrialisation, and develop young energy talent,” Attah said.

He described the performance of the Renaissance team at the NAPE conference as an expression of the vision of the company to become Africa’s leading energy company, enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

He dedicated the accolades to the company’s workforce, highlighting their resilience since Renaissance’s acquisition of Shell’s stake in the former SPDC earlier this year.

Renaissance previously earned similar honours in August at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ 2025 Annual Conference.

Renaissance is the operator of the NNPC/Renaissance/ TotalEnergies/AENR JV, Nigeria’s largest oil and gas joint venture, with assets spanning onshore and shallow-water fields, the Bonny and Forcados export terminals, and the Sea Eagle Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel, all in the Niger Delta.