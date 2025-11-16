Passenger dies, 6 injured as commercial bus collides with truck in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Tragedy occurred in the early hours of Sunday when a commercial bus with registration number EPE 494 XM collided with a stationary tipper truck at Majidun, inward Ogolonto, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the driver of the commercial who was on top speed rammed into the truck thereby leading to death of a female passenger.

According to the statement, “Preliminary inquiries have established that the ill-fated commercial bus, chartered to convey passengers to a scheduled programme in Ogijo, experienced an abrupt brake failure. The driver, who was reportedly travelling at a perilously excessive speed, consequently lost control and forcefully collided with a tipper truck positioned at the roadside for diesel purchase.

“The brutal impact resulted in the instantaneous death of an adult female passenger, while five female occupants and one male sustained severe and life-threatening injuries. While all 5 injured casualties were rushed to nearby Benic Special Hospital, the remains of the deceased were immediately transferred into the custody of security personnel who conveyed them to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for urgent formal documentation.

“In a swift and highly coordinated response, LASTMA operatives pursued and apprehended the tipper truck driver who attempted to abscond upon witnessing the enormity of the tragedy. The driver of the commercial bus was likewise arrested. Both individuals were thereafter handed over to officers of the Ipakodo Police Division for comprehensive investigation.

“To re-establish order and ensure seamless vehicular movement toward Ikorodu Garage, LASTMA personnel efficiently removed the mangled remains of both vehicles from the roadway.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, conveyed profound grief over the harrowing incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to endure the irreplaceable loss, and he wished the injured victims a swift and full recovery.

Mr. Bakare-Oki further admonished motorists to exercise utmost restraint, vigilance, and discipline on the highways by avoiding excessive speed.

He stressed that overspeeding drastically impairs a driver’s capacity to respond to sudden mechanical failures or unforeseen hazards, thereby magnifying the risk of catastrophic outcomes.

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s resolute commitment to the protection of lives and the promotion of safer motoring culture across Lagos State.