Nigeria will be better, declares Rev. Angela.- A UK based televangelist

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A UK-based entrepreneur, televangelist and philanthropist, Rev. Lady Angela Johnson, has called on Nigerians, home and abroad to remain calm and support genuine efforts by the government and friends of the nation to preserve the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of tribe or religion.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Lady Johnson, who is also the Founder and President of Angela Johnson Hope for the Less Privileged Foundation, praised President Donald Trump’s offer to help flush out the terrorists from Nigerian shores and she asked Nigerians to willingly accept the offer.

She noted that since the birth of Nigeria, Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists have lived together peacefully.

Hence, amidst rising insurgency and banditry mainly in the North and kidnappings mainly in the South, it behoves true Muslims, true Christians and true Traditionalists to do all within their power to maintain peace, love and unity for all because, according to her, there is hope for Nigeria.

In her words, “Surely, there is hope! Nigeria will be better! By a sustained demonstration of practical love for one another, we shall overcome this hard moment of our history!”

Rev. Lady Angela Johnson’s call comes amidst rising tension in the land and the need for influential voices to help calm frayed nerves.

