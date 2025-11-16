Nigeria Content Fund: Petroleum Minister commend Tamrose  growing vessel fleet

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has commended Tamrose Limited for its exemplary commitment to deploying and fulfilling its obligations under the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIFund).

Lokpobiri made the commendation during an event organized by Tamrose Limited tagged “Celebration Of Growth And Impact” at the NCDMB Conference Hall in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital on Thursday.

The Minister applauded the partnership between NCDMB and Tamrose, noting the company’s impressive expansion from four to 15 offshore support vessels.

“We believe this is the right way to go,” he remarked.

He further encouraged other indigenous companies to leverage similar funding opportunities to grow their fleets, build capacity, and create jobs, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Boa Tinubu.

The Minister congratulated Tamrose and the NCDMB for their shared achievements.

In his address, the Executive Secretary. (ES) of Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola-Ogbe said, “Tamrose Limited growth is a testament to what Nigerian talent, ownership, and innovation can achieve when supported”.

According to him, through the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund), Tamrose has transformed from a modest operator into a leading marine logistics company and has fully repaid its $10 million facility, joining over 20 indigenous firms that have met their repayment obligations.

The Executive Secretary who was represented by the General Manager Capacity Development, Esueme Dan-Kikile, announced that a new Nigerian Content Equity Fund (NCEF) will soon be launched to provide long-term capital for Nigerian companies in high-impact sectors.

In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman, Tamrose Limited, Ambrose Ovbiebo described the gathering as celebration of growth and impact and as “a moment of reflection”.

He highlighted that Tamrose’s distinction lies in its steadfast commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer-centric service, all deeply anchored in the company’s core values and the dedication of its team.

Ovbieo during the occasion announced that the transformational loan extended to the company had been fully repaid, on schedule and without missing a single installment.

The Executive Chairman credited the singular support of the NCDMB as the key catalyst for the company’s growth and success.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the Executive Secretary for his visionary leadership and unwavering support to Tamrose.

All the partners commended Tamrose for their commitment, integrity and accountability by ensuring the repayment of the $10 million loan and growing the company to this level.