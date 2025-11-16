Evangelist Diden -Ejele splashes millions on Mega Praise football tournament

BARRY AGBANIGBI , Sapele

Hon. (Evangelist) Michael Diden, the General Overseer of Mega Praise Church of Christ International, has again honoured his pledge to reward players who distinguished themselves at the just concluded football tournament.

As part of the package, each player of Mega Praise Church located in Sapele Delta State, received several thousands of naira.

The team once again underlined it’s dominance in football, emerging as winners with an impressive goal haul of eighteen.

Hon. Diden praised the entire team and its officials for their commitment, discipline and resilience which he said brought immense pride to the ministry.

Diden said the financial rewards were designed not only to celebrate their success but also to serve as motivation for greater feats in the future.

“This victory is not only a reflection of your talent but also your hard work and determination”.

The final match between Mega Praise and the original God, which kicked off at exactly 4.00pm on the faithful day, attracted dignitaries from within and outside.

The list included Evangelist Mary Diden, Barrister Kingsley Esiso, former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Bright Abeke, chairman Sapele local government council, Perkin Awolowo Mukoro, member representing Sapele at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Sunny Ebirere, Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission, Comrade Mabiaku Omasan Senior special Assistant to the state Governor, Mr. Patrick Oghenekewe Adjekughele (SSA), Hon. Onome Akpoghere, member, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Comrade Godspower Ashiwu Chairman, Task Force on Environment and his wife.

Others are former and serving Commissioners, current House of Assembly members, civil servants, political party leaders, Well-wishers and football managers.

The game which was tension- soaked was barely 30minitues into the match when an own goal was conceded by the Original God football club following pressure from the defending champions, Mega praise.

The game which was quite entertaining saw Mega praise taking full posection.

Exactly thirty six minutes into the second half, Mega praise gave a good account of themselves following their impressive performances with two additional goals scored by Benjamin Cyril.

The Original God made a strong attempt to convert a pass from number six shirted but was thwarted with sharp response by the goalkeeper Mr. Emmanuel Awo.

