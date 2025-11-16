November 16, 2025
Army airlifts 348 troops to boost troop morale in North-East theatre

by Editor0139

The Nigerian Army has airlifted 348 personnel into and out of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) theatre in the second Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Welfare Flight for the month of November.

 

A reliable source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the movement was conducted on Saturday using a chartered flight.

 

The source said the flight saw 174 troops and personnel flown into the North-East theatre, while another 174 were airlifted out as part of the Army’s ongoing rotation and welfare support programme.

 

According to the source, the welfare flight initiative, introduced to ease the stress of long-distance road travel for troops deployed in the North-East, has continued to facilitate more efficient personnel movement while enhancing morale in the frontline.

 

“With the latest operation, the Army has now moved a cumulative total of 28,680 personnel into and out of the OPHK theatre since the commencement of the scheme,” he said.

 

The source said the latest movement was a demonstration of the commitment of the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, enhance troops welfare and boost troops’ morale. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

