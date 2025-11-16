AHQ denies media reports on abduction of a Brigadier General in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has refuted some media reports going round that a Brigadier General was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents along Wajiroko Azir road of Borno state.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled Boko Haram ambush on the Brigade commander and his patrol team along Wajiroko, Azir area of Dambia local government area, resulting in the killing of 2 soldiers and one civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The Army in a statement issued on Saturday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Lt Col Apollonia ANELE said ” The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going round some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander.

The general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake news regarding the incident.

The Army while debunking the report said ” Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, on routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa LGA of Borno State, came under a sudden and heavy insurgents fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.”.

” The patrol team which was led by the Commander 25 Brigade Brigadier General M Uba and comprised troops of 25 Task Force Brigade and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) courageously fought through the insurgents ambush with superior fire power, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and to abandon their mission”, the statement said

According to the Army, during the encounter two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation.

While commending the troops for their gallantry, the Army high command commiserates with families and associates of the deceased gallants for their heroic sacrifice to the nation. .

” The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Nigerian Army Medal, salutes the uncommon bravery, resilience and sacrifice of the gallant troops who have continued to operate in one of the most dangerous theatres of conflict on behalf of our dear nation.

Their unflinching commitment, even in the face of grave danger, remains a powerful reminder of the daily sacrifices being made by our gallant service men and women to keep Nigeria safe.”, the statement added.

