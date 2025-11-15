Run-away indigenes of Ihiala communities return home after 5 years

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Five years after insurgents took over some communities in Ihiala Local Government Area, in Anambra State, residents who fled the area out of fear of losing their lives have started returning to their homes.

Communities affected by the five-year-long insecurity which include Anambra and neighboring Imo State, were Mbosi, Azia, Orsumoghu, Lilu, Ubuluisuzo, Uburuihejiofor Uburu and Omuma and Nnempi in Oru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Those on the side of Imo State include Orsuihiteukwa and Awoidemmili in Orsu council area.

Recall that the insurgents had imposed fines before any family could hold marriages or burial ceremonies.

The return is on the heels of the operations of the Nigeria Army operatives in collaboration with personnel of other security agencies and their renewed onslaught on the criminals.

The operations routed insurgents out, including their captured commander, Mr Ifeanyi Okorienta, also known as Gentle de Yahoo, leading to the cleansing of most captured areas.

The indigenes of the community who have recently returned to their ancestral homes have thanked the Nigeria Army for helping them restore peace and security in the area.

In an appreciation letter they wrote to the Nigerian Army, through the office of the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ihiala Local Government Area, and President General of Mbosi Town, Hon. Pastor Azuka Innocent Okolie, they thanked the Commander of 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Onitsha Anambra State, Col BM Yakubu praising the army for their efforts in liberating the communities.

The letter partly read, “On behalf of the people of Mbosi town, the entire Ebonesie Zone, and indeed the whole of Ihiala Local Government Area, I write to express our deep gratitude to you, your office and your gallant soldiers for your unwavering dedication to duty, courage, and sacrifice in the protection of lives and property within our area.

“The people of Mbosi and Ebonesie have watched with admiration the professionalism, discipline, and readiness for action consistently demonstrated by the officers and soldiers of the 302 Artillery Regiment.

“Your troops have stood firm in the face of danger, responding swiftly to distress calls, confronting threats, and maintaining calm even in the most challenging situations.

“Your continuous collaboration with community leaders, especially in Mbosi and across Ebonesie Zone, has strengthened local security initiatives such as our Agu Neche Mba Security.

“Beyond your military efficiency, we are particularly grateful for the human and approachable conduct of your soldiers, whose respectful interaction with civilians has built trust and renewed confidence among our people.

They have become symbols of assurance, men who not only carry arms but also carry compassion and patriotism in their hearts.

“Under your command, we have witnessed a tangible transformation. Streets once abandoned have come alive again, businesses, Markets are reopening and our people are behemoth to live without fear.

These achievements are a testament to your leadership, discipline, and the selfless sacrifice of your men, some of whom have paid the ultimate price in the service of our nation.

According to them, the synergy has greatly contributed to restoration of peace and stability in Ihiala LGA.

“Please convey our deepest appreciation to all the commanding officers and the entire rank and file of 302 Artillery Regiment for their gallantry and professionalism.

You have written your names on the hearts of Ndi Mbosi, Ndi Ebonesie and the entire Ihiala LGA people”, it added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2