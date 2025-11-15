NTDA, Bayelsa community urge local festival promotion for cultural preservation

An Odi dancer flanked by the founders of Goge Africa, Isaac Moses and Nneka Moses at the event.

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the Odi community in Bayelsa State have urged corporate brands to invest in indigenous festivals for cultural preservation and sustainable economic growth.

The Director-General, NTDA, Olayiwola Awokan and organisers of the Odi Ogori Ba Uge International Festival, made the call at an event on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the festival.

The event was with the theme: ‘Pre-2026 Festival Media and Marketing Luncheon.’

Awokan, who was represented by the South-West Coordinator, NTDA, Mrs Alice Akinsola, said the authority looked forward to festivals, including Odi, not only financially sustaining itself, but also bringing income.

“Tourism is that point that can sustain this nation,” he said.

Awokan noted that it was time the nation packaged its diverse festivals and showcased it globally.

He, however, said the communities could not achieve the feat alone without the partnership of corporate brands.

“Let’s imagine how we can repackage the festival for economic gains,” he said.

He also urged the media to project the nation’s cultural heritage by playing an active role in documenting and promoting the festival’s legacy for younger generations.

“A festival that has sustained for many years.

“Let’s tell our story. Nobody will do it for us. No foreign media will do it for us.

“No foreign brands can suddenly come to it, except we start in our own way in Nigeria.

“If by 2026 we package social media content on Odi and bring it to the world, we will be able to capture our tomorrow for our GenZs who are not too patient to go all the way,” he said.

The Chairman, Festival Planning Committee, Dr Ebi Udisi, said the event was aimed at seeking partnership with corporate brands to transform the annual cultural celebration into a global tourism attraction.

Udisi added that it would drive economic inclusion, community resilience and sustainable development in Bayelsa State.

He said the festival, which commemorated the killing of a supernatural buffalo that once terrorised the Odi community in the 1950s, was celebrated on July 27 annually with a week-long event.

Speaking further about the buffalo, he said it terrorised only members of the Odi, without bothering strangers or travellers, for five years until it was killed.

He said the community had celebrated 68 consecutive editions since its inception with this year’s celebration attracting over 100,000 visitors.

“Apart from the festival, the community is also known for its cultural heritage, such as crafts, fishing, farming, and the Odi massacre in 1999.

“The whole of Odi is a tourism site.

“Where the buffalo was burnt and the ashes thrown into the river is there and the church where the buffalo first appeared is there,” he said.

He added that the community is developing a museum to house artifacts and relics from the festival’s history, including the story of the buffalo, to deepen their heritage tourism.

Udisi, however, said beyond the recognition of the festival as one of the major ones in the Niger Delta, the organisers planned on positioning Bayelsa as a viable cultural tourism hub through the Odi festival.

He urged corporate brands to partner with the festival to showcase Odi and the state on a global stage. (NAN)

