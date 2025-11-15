Herder Profiling: NACDPAMN interested in partnership with Edo Govt

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The National Association of Cattle Dealers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NACDPAMN), Edo State chapter, has expressed readiness to collaborate with the state government in strengthening livestock management and supporting reforms aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Chairman of the association, Yusuf Ibrahim Imokha, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Commissioner for Livestock, Prof. Ikponmwosa Omorodion, in Benin City.

He said the visit was aimed at deepening institutional cooperation with the newly created ministry and resolving recurring herder–farmer conflicts.

Imokha pledged the association’s readiness to cooperate with the state, noting that the livestock sector remains critical to peace, security, and economic development.

“Our mandate is to work with the ministry. We pledge our loyalty and support in all areas where we are needed, especially in addressing issues of violence or crises associated with cattle operations,” he said.

Responding, Prof. Omorodion clarified that the ongoing profiling of herders across the state is strictly a security and data-management exercise, not a move to introduce new taxes on cattle dealers.

He explained that Edo has witnessed a significant influx of herders, many of whom are undocumented, posing challenges for effective planning, sector oversight, and security management.

“We have a ministry set up to develop the livestock sector for job creation, economic growth, and enhanced security.

Cattle dealing is a major sub-sector,” he said. “But can we boldly say we know the location of all the cattles in this state?

If the answer is no, that is where the problem begins.”

The commissioner emphasized that accurate data collection would protect both herders and farmers, while also strengthening the livestock value chain.

He urged the association to ensure proper documentation of its members and to work with the government to establish a unified framework for profiling and monitoring cattle operations.

“If your members are resident in the forest, how are they truly your members? Do you have records or profiles of all cattle dealers? If not, then we must create a framework to achieve this,” he added.

Imokha reaffirmed NACDPAMN’s commitment to supporting state-led reforms and enhancing stability within the livestock ecosystem.

