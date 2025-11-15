Edo State Governor, Okpebholo vows to deal with those involved in shady deals in MOWAA controversy

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s uncompromising commitment to transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity in the ongoing controversy surrounding the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA).

He stressed that the state is not at war with investors but will not hesitate to prosecute any wrongdoing uncovered in the project.

Governor Okpebholo gave the assurance on Friday while receiving the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Benin City.

Addressing the issues that have trailed the project, the governor expressed concern that his administration was deliberately excluded from crucial information and developments, including the arrival of foreign delegates for what he described as a questionable commissioning ceremony.

“I didn’t want to speak publicly on this again, but the time has come to state the facts,” he said.

“At the end of the day, there will be criminal prosecution on this matter. We are not fighting investors.

Our duty is to protect Edo State and, by extension, Nigeria. There will be no hiding place for criminals in our land.”

The governor revealed that documents obtained by the state indicated major changes to MOWAA’s registration details, made just six days before his swearing-in, describing the action as suspicious and deeply troubling.

He added that the state government was never informed about the arrival of expatriates invited for a Sunday commissioning ceremony, a move he said further reinforced the lack of transparency that has characterized the project’s operations.

In her remarks, Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa commended Edo State for its historic and ongoing contributions to Nigeria’s cultural identity, praising the intellectual heritage of the Edo people and the global significance of Benin’s cultural legacy.

The minister acknowledged the federal government’s awareness of the MOWAA issues and pledged a collaborative approach to resolving what she termed “an original sin” that must be addressed to restore dignity to traditional institutions and safeguard Nigeria’s international cultural reputation.

“Sir, I want you and your fantastic team to work closely with the traditional institution that has been grossly wronged,” she said.

“We want to find a balanced solution that respects history, protects traditional institutions, and strengthens Nigeria’s global credibility.

The federal government is willing to listen and support all efforts to bring lasting succour.”

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilo, Esq.; Chief of Staff, Mallam Gani Audu; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Roland Otaru, SAN; and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, among others.

Governor Okpebholo assured that his administration will continue to defend the integrity of Edo State, uphold due process, and work closely with the federal government.

Also the state will work with traditional institutions and all stakeholders to achieve a just, transparent, and credible resolution to the MOWAA controversy and similar matters affecting the state.

