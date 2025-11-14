November 14, 2025
Sports

WC playoffs: Tinubu hails Super Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Gabon, urges focus on qualification

by Peter Anayo0108

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles on their emphatic 4–1 victory over Gabon in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying Africa Playoff match, describing the performance as a symbol of Nigeria’s resilient spirit.

‎The President’s message is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, shortly after the match.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles thrashed Gabon 4–1 in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup African Playoffs in Morocco to advance to the final, where they will face the winner of the Cameroon–DR Congo clash.

‎Tinubu said the team’s display reflected courage, balance, and precision, adding that football remains one of Nigeria’s strongest symbols of unity and shared national pride.

‎“This is the true Nigerian spirit of resilience against all odds. Do not stop until you secure a qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring. The nation stands with you!” the President said.

‎He noted that the victory injects fresh energy into the national spirit and reinforces the country’s collective resolve to secure a berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎Tinubu commended the players, coaches, and technical crew for their professionalism and teamwork, describing their dedication as a reflection of Nigeria’s deep pool of sporting talent.

‎He also lauded millions of fans at home and abroad for their unwavering passion and support, stressing that their energy continues to inspire the team during critical moments of international competition.

‎“Every match presents another chance to show discipline and character.
‎Nigeria’s ambition is within reach, and we must pursue it with determination,” the president added.

 

