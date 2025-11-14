Senate Screens Tinubu’s nominees for FCC Chairman, 37 Commissioners

….We are committed to fairness-Senator Onyesoh

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA ,Okorocha

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs has screened thirty-eight (38) nominees for appointment as Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The screening exercise, which took place on Thursday, was conducted under the chairmanship of Distinguished Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, DSSRS, JP, FIBAKM (Rivers East). The nominees were earlier referred to the committee following a request from the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, seeking the Senate’s confirmation of their appointments.

The request was read during the Senate plenary session on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and was subsequently referred to the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, as recorded in the Votes and Proceedings of that day.

In line with the Senate’s procedures, the committee conducted a thorough due diligence process on all nominees. This included security clearances, such as Police fingerprint reports, and verification of asset declarations with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The committee also carefully assessed their readiness and competency to uphold the principles of the federal character as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

Among those screened was Hon. (Mrs.) Ayo Hulayat Omidiran from Osun State, who was nominated to serve as Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, alongside thirty-seven (37) other nominees representing various states of the federation and FCT.

Addressing journalists after the screening, Senator Onyesoh described the exercise as successful, noting that the committee’s report will be presented to the Senate for consideration and confirmation of the nominees in coming days.

“The committee has diligently carried out its mandate and will submit its report to the Senate for further legislative action,” Senator Onyesoh stated.

He emphasized that the Federal Character Commission plays a crucial role in promoting fairness, equity, and inclusiveness in federal appointments and the distribution of national resources. He added that the committee’s work aligns with the Senate’s commitment to upholding those values.

The Committee’s report is expected to be submitted to the Senate in the coming days for final confirmation of the nominees.