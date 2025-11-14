Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multiple projects in Lagos Island council

…Gov launches E-Birth Registration Initiative

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday inaugurated multiple projects in the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), facilitated by the council chairman, Hon. Muibi Folawiyo.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, innovation, and inclusive governance.

The projects inaugurated by the Governor are Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi Island Golden Court, consisting of two and three-bedroom flats and four-bedroom duplexes with BQs; the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Operational Base; and the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Shopping Mall on Adeniji Adele Street.

Others included the Babajide Olusola Aduragbemi Sanwo-Olu Administrative Building, Modupeola House (Executive Building), Hon. Muftau Kadiku Multipurpose Hall, Hon. R.F. Balogun Legislative Building, Ban Hakeem Oladapo Siwa Customary Court, Alhaja Ogunbambi Abisogun Mosque, and the F.O.K. Sanya Chapel.

Speaking during the commissioning, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the council chairman for delivering dividends of democracy to people at the grassroots, saying his administration would continue to support the council administration in carrying out laudable projects for the people.

The Governor also commended Hon. Folawiyo for his outstanding performance and transformative leadership, describing him as one of the most effective and development-driven local government chairmen in the country.

He urged other councils to emulate Lagos Island East LCDA’s model of innovation, accountability, and service to the people.

“I commend Hon. Muibi Alade Folawiyo for his visionary leadership and the dedication of his team to delivering services that truly benefit the people. The Lagos Island East LCDA has become a shining example of infrastructure, governance, and digital innovation that can inspire similar efforts throughout the State.

“We are crafting a Greater Lagos — a city that embraces digital inclusion, responds to social needs, and undergoes physical transformation, where every child matters and every citizen reaps the rewards of effective governance,” he said.

The Governor also launched the E-Birth registration initiative, a collaboration between the Lagos State Government, the National Population Commission (NPC), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

He explained that the new digital registration system will ensure every child is assigned a National Identification Number (NIN) from birth, strengthening data management and government planning.

“With the e-registration that has started now, children will have their NIN numbers from birth. It is data we are collecting right from the start, and that is the way to go. Government can use it to plan, support development, and know where everyone resides,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking at the event, Folawiyo said each building symbolises not just infrastructure but also the legacy of prominent Lagosians whose service and leadership shaped the community.

He reaffirmed his administration’s focus on maintenance, accountability, and continued delivery of the dividends of democracy.

Folawiyo, who expressed gratitude to God and to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the opportunity to serve and for the State’s support to local governments, said the multiple projects initiated by his administration represent a renewed phase of impactful leadership and community growth.

Also speaking, the Head of UNICEF South-West Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, applauded Lagos State and the National Population Commission for embracing digital birth registration, noting that the innovation would help guarantee every child’s right to identity and access to essential services.

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the Lagos State Government in achieving universal birth registration through the deployment of the newly launched electronic birth registration (e-Birth) system, aimed at ensuring that every child born in the State is visible and protected.

Lafoucriere also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for demonstrating genuine leadership and political will toward protecting children’s rights in the state.

She also praised Lagos State for leading the country with 94 per cent of children under five already registered but stressed that more work must be done to reach children in informal settlements and underserved communities.

The event attracted dignitaries, including members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Conference 57 chairmen, traditional rulers, political, religious and market leaders, and representatives of development partners.

