Remo Stars suffer first home loss In 56 games

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Remo Stars have lost their home invincibility in the Nigeria Premier Football League after they suffered their first defeat in 56 home League games following a 1-0 loss to Rangers International yesterday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

The Flying Antelopes got the sucker punch in the 23rd minute of the game through Godwin Obaje and the Sky Blue Stars who are the reigning champions, could not muster a comeback.

Remo Stars have been experiencing a terrible season and presently languishing in the 16th spot- a spot outside the relegation zone with 13 points from 11 games. They will struggle to defend the title they won last season for the first time in the club’s history.

Remo Stars’ last home defeat before yesterday was their 3-1 loss to Kano Pillars on May 28th, 2022, which amounted to 1,266 days ago. This defeat came days after the club survived another home defeat when they faced El Kanemi Warriors also in Abeokuta.

They needed two stoppage goals, one including a 95th-minute strike, to beat the Borno Army, who were leading 1-0 before the late collapse.

The win meant a lot to Rangers International FC, who bagged their first away win of the season and have moved to the fifth spot with 19 points from 12 games.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2