November 14, 2025
Trending now

Remo Stars suffer first home loss In 56 games

Mediareach OMD launches 2024 media facts book 

Sahara Group Calls for Bold Human Capital Strategies in Africa’s Energy Sector

Defence Minister Badaru arrives in Bamako for Maiden International Defence and Security…

PDP crisis deepens: Wike’s faction insists Ibadan convention is illegal

7,000 service attendants to benefit from NNPC’s health insurance scheme

NRC clarifies delay over Abuja-Kaduna train service

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multiple projects in Lagos Island council

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 14, 2025

WC playoffs: Tinubu hails Super Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Gabon, urges focus…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Remo Stars suffer first home loss In 56 games

by Peter Anayo072

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

Remo Stars have lost their home invincibility in the Nigeria Premier Football League after they suffered their first defeat in 56 home League games following a 1-0 loss to Rangers International yesterday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

The Flying Antelopes got the sucker punch in the 23rd minute of the game through Godwin Obaje and the Sky Blue Stars who are the reigning champions, could not muster a comeback.

Remo Stars have been experiencing a terrible season and presently languishing in the 16th spot- a spot outside the relegation zone with 13 points from 11 games. They will struggle to defend the title they won last season for the first time in the club’s history.

Remo Stars’ last home defeat before yesterday was their 3-1 loss to Kano Pillars on May 28th, 2022, which amounted to 1,266 days ago. This defeat came days after the club survived another home defeat when they faced El Kanemi Warriors also in Abeokuta.

They needed two stoppage goals, one including a 95th-minute strike, to beat the Borno Army, who were leading 1-0 before the late collapse.

The win meant a lot to Rangers International FC, who bagged their first away win of the season and have moved to the fifth spot with 19 points from 12 games.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Bayelsa government begins clearance in preparation for construction of new Stadium

Peter Anayo

Nigeria Olympic C’ttee hails Coventry as she wins IOC presidency

Peter Anayo

WAPCo Set to Begin Major Inspection and Maintenance Project on its offshore Pipeline

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO