PDP crisis deepens: Wike’s faction insists Ibadan convention is illegal

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that the party’s national convention scheduled for Ibadan is not recognised by the law.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, disclosed this after the national working committee meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Ohuabunwa said those interested in attending the Ibadan event should go to relax and catch fun, but it won’t be recognised as a PDP convention. He described the exercise as illegal and a jamboree.

He cited a circular issued by PDP national secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, notifying members of the convention’s postponement. Ohuabunwa warned that the party won’t accept any abuse of its constitution, saying members would obey court judgements.

“We have met as the national working committee of PDP, and reviewed our activities. We have agreed to obey all the court decisions on the Ibadan convention. So, we are not part of the exercise.

“Ibadan is a public place, people can go for anything but not for convention; anyone going there in the name of convention should consider it a jamboree.

“We won’t tolerate fragrant abuse of the constitution by some individuals in the name of a convention,” Ohuabunwa said.

The acting national chairman, Abdulrahman Muhammad, called on the delegates to stay away from the convention and wait for the right time.

Muhammad promised to keep mobilising members across the 36 states and the FCT for a strong and united PDP.

“We are concerned with moving PDP forward; therefore, all delegates across the country should stay away from the Ibadan convention,” said Muhammad.

On his part, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike commended members of the party for defending PDP in their respective areas.

He insisted that his camp would always uphold the rule of law and would not succumb to intimidation.

Wike pledged not to betray those that believe in the constitution of the party.

“I am happy with your concern about the party in your respective areas, I will continue to support you people, I won’t betray you people,” he said.

