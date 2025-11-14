Osun 2026: Omisore picks APC’s governorship nomination form after beating other aspirants

A distinguished politician, engineer, statesman, and grassroots mobilizer, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, has officially collected the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, becoming the first aspirant from Osun State to do so.

Supporters of the politician were thrown into wide jubilation and excitement after he collected the documents and promised to widely mobilise members of the party and the general public in Osun State for Senator Omisore, who served as one-time deputy governor of the state and was the immediate past national secretary of the ruling party.

It was gathered that about thirteen aspirants have indicated interest to pick the governorship nomination forms but Senator Omisore was the first to collect the documents on the first day when the exercise opened.

An official of the party described the action as “a demonstration of Omisore’s seriousness, readiness and focused preparedness for the gubernatorial race, adding that with this development, the stage is now set for an epic and unprecedented battle for the APC governorship ticket in Osun State.

“The action marked a defining moment in the build-up to the 2026 Governorship election, confirming Omisore’s readiness to lead a united front that will restore dignity, development, and accountability to governance in Osun.”

It was gathered that Omisore’s move was met with thunderous applause from supporters across the state, who regard him as a tested and trusted hand capable of repositioning Osun State for greatness.

Speaking to supporters with confidence and conviction, after obtaining the forms, Otunba Omisore declared that his ambition is driven by duty and not an ordinary desire.

“This is not about ambition; it is about responsibility, a responsibility to rebuild our state, restore trust in leadership, and chart a new direction for a prosperous Osun State. Our people deserve a government that listens, plans, and delivers,” he said.

Political observers and party stakeholders have described Omisore’s entry into the race as a turning point that redefines the momentum of the contest and they also noted that his unmatched experience, deep understanding of governance, and connection with the grassroots makes him the natural choice to lead the APC to victory in 2026.

The Osun APC Governorship Primary election is slated for 13th December, 2025 and as it draws closer, more aspirants are expected to pick up forms to contest against Senator Omisore ro become the flag bearer of the party in the governorship election.