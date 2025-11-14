NRC clarifies delay over Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC has apologized to passengers on the afternoon belt of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) over the delay they experienced following a procedural safety decision, as the backup engine lost power moments after the train departed.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, described the report as misleading which indicated that passengers on the train were stranded by the corporation.

He said the Corporation’s premium on safety at all times informed the reason why the train returned to Kaduna, the moment it was discovered that the back-up engines were losing power.

“Though the train can push through but for security concerns on the route and since they are less than 30 minutes into the journey, it is advisable to pull back to Rigasa, Kaduna for safety reasons,” Dr Opeifa said.

The journey resumed at 4pm (60 minutes after) and arrived Idu at 18.52 hour. Eighty minutes behind schedule. Passengers were kept informed through Public Address Systems (PAS) on the train and at the Rigasa Station.

He likened what happened to an aircraft that proceeds to the nearest airport rather than to its destination when one or both engines fail, adding that if it were a morning trip, the train would have proceeded and shunt at the nearest train stations (Jere, Rijana or Gidan) but decided against it because it is an evening trip.

The Managing Director apologized for the inconveniences experienced by the passengers, even as he urged the nation’s media houses to always clarify any reports they had before rushing out to publish to avoid misinforming their critical readers.

He reassured passengers and stakeholders that the NRC remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability across all its legacy corridors, whether the narrow or standard gauges, adding that the corporation remains committed to taking all its esteemed passengers to their destinations safely.

