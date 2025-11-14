Mediareach OMD launches 2024 media facts book 

Mediareach OMD, the leading media agency network in West and Central Africa, has

announced the release of the 2024 edition of the Media Facts Book.

The Media Facts book is an authoritative

reference guide that provides comprehensive media and marketing insights across 23

countries in the region and serves as a detailed review of 2024 activities across markets.

Since its inception, the Media Facts Book has served as a trusted resource for marketers,

advertisers, and communication professionals seeking reliable data to guide media

planning and strategic decision-making in Africa’s dynamic media landscape.

It remains the only resource of its calibre in the West & Central Africa region and has been published since 2001.

The 2024 edition delivers an up-to-date overview of media consumption patterns,

advertising spend trends, digital transformation, audience behavior, and economic indicators shaping the industry across key African markets.

Managing Director, mediareach OMD West and Central Africa, Stephen Onaiyi said, “At mediareach OMD, our commitment has always been to provide data-driven insights that empower brands and businesses to make informed decisions.

“The 2024 Media Facts Book goes beyond statistics. It tells the story of a vibrant, evolving media ecosystem across.

“The publication reinforces mediareach OMD’s mission to bridge local market realities with

the best global practices, offering a holistic view of the opportunities and challenges

defining media in West & Central Africa,” he said.