MASSOB urges Tinubu to divide Nigeria into six sovereign nations to end insecurity

by Peter Anayo0164

.As Sen Kalu urges caution in appointment of Service Chiefs

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Backing the United States of America, USA President Donald Trump’s warning to attack terrorists in Nigeria over alleged Christian Genocide, the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Thursday, begged Trump to divide Nigeria into six Geo political independent Nations to stop terrorists and genocide in Nigeria.

The movement added that aside from insecurity that has resulted in incessant killings and loss of property of Ndigbo, division of the country would end terrorism in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the organization’s Director of information, Mazi Chris Mocha, MASSOB recalled that the British empire separated Pakistan from India just as the mighty Soviet Union had, in 199 separated into 15 independent states.

It recalled further that, going down memory lane, Czechoslovakia in 1992, was also separated into two that gave birth to.Czech and Slovakia Republics.

“Eritrea in 1991 also separated from Ethiopia,

Singapore separated from Malaysia,

 Sweden separated from Norway.

According to the movement, “East- Timor, a tiny population of about 821, 000  separated on May 21, 2002 from Indonesia, Sebia and Montenegro had also separated into two between  November 12th & 13, 2006.

“Kosovo, a part of Serbia, also separated on February 17, 2008, so also was South Sudan in July 9, 2011,” it further revealed.

MASSOB lamented that the people of Biafra have suffered persecutions and wasted more human lives and properties more than these smaller countries with lesser populations in America and Europe that have been granted Independence.

“To end Christian Killings permanently, the position of BİM-MASSOB is that Nigeria should be divided into its natural units of six independent, sovereign countries of which Biafra is one,” it concluded.

 

