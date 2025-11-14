November 14, 2025
Trending now

Lagos to discard paper-based system on physical planning, unveils electronic platform

Gaduwa land incident: FCTA upholds law, apologizes for Minister’s confrontation

Building beyond construction: Julius Berger reaffirms commitment to community devt on Int’l…

Tinubu reappoints Mohammed Buba Marwa as NDLEA Chairman

Governor Mutfwang denies defection to YPP

Gov Diri presents N998bn 2026 budget proposal to State Assembly

GHL drags AMCON officials, lawyers to court over alleged contempt, misleading claims

ICPC reaffirms commitment to transparency as 2025 asset disposal exercise begins

Marwa’s reappointment a vote for competence, integrity, says Gov Abiodun

Senate Screens Tinubu’s nominees for FCC Chairman, 37 Commissioners

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Marwa’s reappointment a vote for competence, integrity, says Gov Abiodun

by Peter Anayo0104

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for renewing the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) as the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for a five-year term.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon Kayode Akinmade, in Abeokuta on Friday, Abiodun, who doubles as the chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, described the reappointment of the Adamawa State-born ex-military administrator as a vote for competence, integrity, patriotism and excellence in public service.

He said that with the exciting development, President Tinubu has shown that public officials who demonstrate excellence in their jobs will be amply rewarded.

He described Marwa, who was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, after serving as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to December 2020, as an NDLEA boss par excellence.

Abiodun said that going by his track record as a public officer, it can be no surprise that his time as chairman of the anti- narcotics agency has witnessed landmark achievements, including the arrest of over 73,000 drug mules and barons and seizure of more than 15 million kilogrammes of various hard drugs; the convictions of over 12,000 drug barons, and the counselling and rehabilitation of over 8,200 drug users through demand-reduction programmes.

He lauded the NDLEA boss for launching nationwide campaigns to combat drug abuse, strengthening cross-border cooperation, and transforming the NDLEA into a model of accountability and public service.

He added: “By all means, General Marwa’s reappointment as NDLEA boss is great news for the safety and security of Nigeria and Nigeria’s future from the deleterious activities of traders in narcotics. President Tinubu has done Nigeria a great service with this reappointment.

“Time and again, Marwa has distinguished himself as an uncommon public officer whose goal is to deliver maximally on the mandate that the NDLEA is saddled with.

“I extend felicitations to him on his reappointment and urge him to keep up the good work.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Anambra guber : voting materials arrive polling boots between 8.20am to 8.30am in Onitsha, environs

Peter Anayo

Probe perennial collapse of National Grid –MURIC

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Gov Mutfwang unhappy about mob action in Mangun, extends heartfelt condolences to Govt, people of Kaduna

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO