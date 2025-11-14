ICPC reaffirms commitment to transparency as 2025 asset disposal exercise begins

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has restated its commitment to ensuring that its 2025 Asset Disposal Exercise is conducted with the highest standards of transparency, accountability and integrity.

The assurance was given on Thursday by the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, during the official bid-opening ceremony for auctioneers at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

Dr. Aliyu was represented at the event by the Director of the Systems Study and Review Department, Mr. Olusegun Adigun.

Addressing participants, Dr. Aliyu said the Commission’s credibility rests on its ability to adhere strictly to due process and uphold the values of fairness and integrity in managing public assets.

He stressed that the 2025 exercise, like previous ones, would be merit-driven and free from any form of favoritism.

“As an institution, the ICPC remains resolute in ensuring that every kobo recovered on behalf of the Nigerian people is properly managed, transparently utilized, and ultimately channelled toward national development,” he said.

He added that all submissions from auctioneers would be assessed objectively based on established criteria, and only compliant firms would proceed to the next stage.

In her remarks, the Director of the Proceeds of Crimes Department (POCD), Mrs. Grace Aga-Ibe, reinforced the Chairman’s message, stating that every aspect of the disposal exercise had been designed to reflect integrity and fairness.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), Mr. Umar Yakubu, commended the ICPC for conducting a process that aligns with global best practices, including provisions of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

According to him, the Commission’s open and professional approach has strengthened public trust.

Auctioneers at the ceremony also praised the ICPC for maintaining a high level of openness, noting that the process has been clearly communicated and efficiently managed.

Representatives from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) witnessed the opening, underscoring the Commission’s efforts to ensure broad oversight and transparency.

The ICPC had in October, released the recovery outcomes from its 2024 Asset Disposal Exercise, a move analysts said further demonstrated the agency’s accountability posture.

The Commission reiterated that public assets recovered in the course of its anti-corruption work would continue to be managed in ways that support national development goals.

